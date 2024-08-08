Blackmagic upgrades camera app with iPad compatibility

Blackmagic, recognized for their DaVinci Resolve video editing software, has introduced a major upgrade to their Blackmagic Camera application, now with iPad compatibility. This allows users to manage the software on their cameras, including features like touch focus, zoom control and metadata entry, directly from their iPads.

The iOS app for the Blackmagic Camera provides a range of customizable controls, including adjustments for shutter speed, ISO, white balance, color tint, and much more. Moreover, the app allows for raw footage recording, includes on-screen annotated notes, and boasts an intuitive user interface.

The app also introduced enhancements such as managing multiple phones remotely and high-definition captures at a hundred frames per second. Automated system alerts allow for proactive identification of issues, coupled with quicker resolutions. It has an encrypted security system ensuring security of captures and access points.

The application offers improved clip management and advanced organizations with a user-friendly ‘Select All’ feature.

The platform has been designed with operational efficiency and stability in mind, providing the user with a reliable experience.

A significant feature in the 2.0 upgrade is the incorporation of iPadOS support, enabling users to utilize the high-grade camera and extensive screen features of their iPads along with the Blackmagic Camera app. It also provides optimized user interface to leverage the larger display of the iPad, in alliance with easy integration with external devices.

However, users should note that full app compatibility is available only for iPhone XR or later models running iOS 16 or later. Certain features may be available only for specific models due to hardware constraints – specifically the Log color profile feature. The app’s performance may differ depending upon the specific iPhone model.

The application pairs well with DaVinci Resolve and Blackmagic Cloud for seamless video synchronization. These systems provide a smooth workflow, allowing for effortless synchronization of videos, hence its pairing is highly recommended to optimize functionality.