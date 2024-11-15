Blizzard releases Warcraft remasters quietly

Blizzard has quietly released remastered versions of the classic real-time strategy games Warcraft 1 and 2.

The Drums of war echo once again! 🪓 Warcraft I

🛡️ Warcraft II

⚔️ Warcraft III The Battle Chest is back. pic.twitter.com/8ejAK5TYUG — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 13, 2024

The remasters were dropped without much fanfare last night and are bundled together with a new patch in a collection called the “Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest.” This collection also includes the older versions of both games and is priced at £34.99 / $39.99. If you’re only interested in the original titles, they are available separately for £9 / $10 and £12.59 / $15 respectively.

1 hour until the celebration! 🎉 Join us for 30 years of Warcraft, featuring exclusive drops and surprises!

https://t.co/r3Khlh14vq — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 13, 2024

The remasters feature several updates: Warcraft 1 now boasts updated controls that align more closely with the sequel, and both games come with customizable user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) elements. Warcraft 2’s multiplayer functionality is fully preserved, with compatibility for legacy custom maps.

Blizzard’s quiet Warcraft remasters release

Both games have received a visual overhaul with remastered assets. Additionally, Warcraft 3: Reforged has received a 2.0 patch, which includes updated classic HD assets and improved environment visuals. Blizzard stated, “Customize your army to play with the visuals you prefer.”

To commemorate Warcraft's 30th anniversary, Blizzard is remastering the classic strategy games Warcraft 1 and Warcraft 2 as well as overhauling Warcraft III: Reforged with a "2.0" update, the company announced today: https://t.co/Xez5NamWS2 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 13, 2024

The new releases have garnered mixed reactions.

While some may appreciate the updates and the nostalgia factor, others have criticized the visual quality of the remasters. Regardless of personal opinions, the remastered games are now available for purchase. For those who have been eagerly waiting to revisit these classics or experience them for the first time, the Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest offers a convenient way to do so.