Blue Angels grounded by heavy fog

The Blue Angels were forced to cancel their scheduled performance at the San Francisco Fleet Week air show on Saturday due to heavy fog and poor visibility over the Bay Area. The Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron made the decision after conducting an observation flight and determining that the conditions were not safe for flying. Thousands of disappointed fans who had gathered at the Marina Green to watch the Blue Angels perform left the event after hearing the news.

“I’m a little bummed about not seeing them at the waterfront,” said Eric McMahon from Walnut Creek.

SF Fleet Week directors posted on social media: “The Blue Angels conducted an observation flight and determined that due to fog, it was not safe to fly.” The Blue Angels require a minimum ceiling of 8,000 feet and visibility of at least three nautical miles to perform their high show, which includes iconic rolls, loops, passes, and diamond formations. Despite the cancellation of the Blue Angels’ performance, other military aircraft were able to take to the sky earlier in the day when weather conditions were better.

The Navy’s Leapfrog parachute team was given the greenlight to jump.

“The jumping is the best part of the job.

That’s why we’re here giving you guys a good demonstration. It’s exhilarating for sure,” said U.S. Navy Parachutist Cody Rochon. U.S. Army medics also demonstrated how to triage injured patients after an earthquake or natural disaster.

However, the absence of the Blue Angels’ roar was felt by many. Air show directors say the Blue Angels will return on Sunday, weather permitting. Fans are hopeful for clearer skies and the chance to see the Blue Angels perform their thrilling aerial maneuvers.