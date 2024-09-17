Boar’s Head halts liverwurst amid listeria concerns

Boar’s Head announced this past Friday that it will stop making liverwurst, the deli counter’s most controversial cold cut. The company identified liverwurst as the root cause of a listeria outbreak linked to a specific production process at its Jarratt, Virginia facility, which was exclusively used for liverwurst. “Our investigation has identified the root cause of the contamination as a specific production process that only existed at the Jarratt facility and was used only for liverwurst,” the company said in a statement.

“With this discovery, we have decided to permanently discontinue liverwurst.”

Once a savored flavor, liverwurst has fallen out of favor in recent years. Robert Sietsema of Eater NY noted in an April essay that liverwurst is “probably one of the least popular sandwich options in New York City.” He recalled liverwurst sandwiches made on rye, pumpernickel, or whole wheat, dressed with mustard and sometimes raw onions, which were once a staple in kids’ lunch bags 30 years ago. Liverwurst, an emulsified sausage of German origin made from pork liver and other organs mixed with spices, was generally affordable and often included in supermarket white-bread sandwiches for a quick boxed lunch.

Boar’s Head halts liverwurst production

Some versions were softer, like a pate, and spread over bread. During World War II, it was popular enough to cause a stir when rationed.

Despite its fall from grace, some fans remain steadfast. A Reddit user lamented last year, “Every time I eat liverwurst, everyone is always grossed out by it. I ask the lady at the deli how many people order liverwurst, and she tells me I am literally the only one in the past year to get it.

What’s with the liverwurst hate?”

With liverwurst now discontinued by Boar’s Head, this once-popular product is relegated to the annals of culinary history, favored only by the few who still relish its unique taste. Boar’s Head’s decision comes amid a massive product recall due to the listeria outbreak, marking the end of an era for the once-beloved deli meat.