Brain implant allows ALS patient to control Alexa

Mark, a 64-year-old man with ALS, has become the first person to control Amazon Alexa using only his thoughts. He achieved this through a brain implant developed by Synchron, a neurotech startup. The implant, called a brain-computer interface (BCI), decodes brain signals.

Man with brain-computer interface achieves "Amazon integration". Can now control Alexa. #notTheOnion https://t.co/QSuoaeoGiB — Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado) September 16, 2024

This allows people with paralysis to control digital devices with their thoughts. Mark received the implant in August 2023 as part of a clinical trial. Synchron announced that their BCI technology can now work with Alexa.

Neuralink rival Synchron has integrated its brain-computer interface with Amazon Alexa, allowing people with paralysis the ability to operate the digital assistant with their minds. We have the details at @WIRED: https://t.co/y5R90AlxVU — Emily Mullin (@emilylmullin) September 16, 2024

This is a significant technological advancement.

Mark can control lights, watch TV, make video calls, play music, control his security camera, read books, and shop online. He does all of this with a Fire tablet and his thoughts.

“People with paralysis lose their freedom of expression,” says Thomas Oxley, Synchron’s CEO. “Our goal is to restore some of that freedom by integrating our BCI system with consumer technology.”

Synchron is one of several companies developing BCIs. However, no company has received regulatory approval to sell these devices yet.

So far, Synchron has implanted its BCI in six people in the US and four in Australia as part of early-stage studies. They are planning a larger trial. Mark can also operate an iPhone, iPad, and computer with his thoughts.

He uses them to surf the internet or compose emails. The integration with Amazon Alexa has enabled new possibilities for him. “It’s pretty exciting and freeing to keep my independence,” he says.

Mark practices using his BCI with the help of a Synchron field engineer who visits his home twice a week.

Brain implant enables control of Alexa

While the technology offers a range of capabilities, Mark acknowledges that the experience isn’t always smooth.

“We’ve been working through accessibility challenges on all platforms to improve it for the next generation of users,” he says. The BCI looks like a mesh stent with electrodes that collect neural signals. Instead of direct brain implantation, it’s inserted into the jugular vein at the base of the neck.

It’s then advanced until it reaches the motor cortex, the brain region that controls voluntary movement. Once in place, it wirelessly transmits movement intentions from the brain. This enables hands-free control of devices.

“Restoring independence is crucial for people with disabilities, and private use of devices is even better,” says Emily Graczyk, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve University. She believes that Synchron’s approach offers individuals with limited mobility a sense of normalcy. This is because they can use the same devices as their friends and family.

Ian Burkhart, a quadriplegic who previously participated in a different BCI trial, views Synchron’s advancements as beneficial for patients. This is as long as the devices remain seamlessly integrated and practical. “The future of BCI is about enabling control from the brain to any computer-controlled device,” he says.

Thomas Oxley indicates that Synchron is working on further features. They are also in discussions with other major tech companies for additional integrations. The primary request from paralyzed patients is the ability to multitask.

“We’re figuring out ways to identify unique brain signals that can control various operating system features,” he says. Mark looks forward to enhancing the capabilities of his BCI. He wants to tackle more complex tasks, including resuming his passion for painting.