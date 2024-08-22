Brazil tackles kite safety amid increasing accidents

There’s been a rising wave of concern regarding kite safety in Brazil, leading to a call for a nationwide ban. At the heart of the issue are the popular kite battles, involving the use of sharp ‘cerol’ kite strings, a mix of adhesive and glass powder, which can have dangerous consequences, including severe injuries and fatalities. Increasing incidents, notably involving unintentional victims, have been reported, igniting the debate.

Of those at risk, motorcyclists, bikers, and children are often the most vulnerable, as they can collide with these nearly imperceptible cerol threads, resulting in serious and sometimes lethal injuries. Local authorities have already banned the use of cerol in several regions, but the implementation remains sporadic and cerol usage continues.

The situation has prompted calls for stronger legislation, more rigorous enforcement, and public education about the hazards associated with cerol. Critics argue a total ban could strip a beloved pastime from many, suggesting safer alternatives for kite strings instead. As the debate rages on, the Brazilian government wrestles with finding the perfect balance.

A proposed law to halt the manufacture, sale, and use of the dangerous cerol strings is currently in progress, with hefty punishments such as a one to three-year prison sentence and significant fines proposed for lawbreakers. Surging public awareness and the increasing number of injuries and fatalities linked to cerol strings have amplified the need for legislative action.

Assuming this law passes, it aspires to eliminate the risks tied to these kite strings by completely removing them from the market. Strong public support for the proposed law showcases its potential to protect public safety.

Brazil’s ongoing battle with kite safety issues

The legislative body is expected to vote on the law after a period of public consultation, likely to be implemented to gather feedback and suggestions.

Despite the disturbances caused by kite fighting in densely populated areas like Rio de Janeiro, it remains a popular activity. A convoluted situation has arisen where certain law enforcers continue to participate in the sport, despite its ill-effects. This situation has further fuelled the debate about kite fighting and the clash between tradition and safety.

Alexander Mattoso da Silva aka ‘Jarro’, a law enforcement officer and international kite-fighting champion, is one of the proponents of safe kite flying. He conducts workshops and training sessions for young enthusiasts and is an advocate for ensuring proper safety measures to avoid potential harm in kite-fighting. While advocating for responsible kite fighting, he continues to inspire many with his sportsmanship.

Kite flying in Brazil, a cherished tradition particularly in impoverished areas, has taken a dangerous turn with the use of cerol strings. The need now is to balance this tradition with safety, ensuring continued enjoyment while minimizing potential hazards. As families and friends engage in this age-old custom, it is essential for the tradition to continue in a safer manner for everyone.

Managing the unregulated practice of this potentially dangerous sport is proving challenging for Brazil, despite safer kite-fighting events being held in countries like France and Chile. Proposals to legislate against kite-flying near highways and populated areas have met resistance, highlighting the struggle between preserving cultural practices and ensuring public safety. A united, collaborative solution is much needed.