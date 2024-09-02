Brazilian court ruling boosts Bluesky’s popularity

A recent ruling by a Brazilian court imposed restrictions on a specific messaging app, leading to a surge in user activity on the microblogging app, Bluesky, most notably in Brazil. Bluesky experienced a significant increase in user engagement with many citizens contributing to online community activities.

This sudden increase in active users is attributed to the court ruling which limited the functionality of the previously favoured messaging app. As a result, users sought a new platform for expressing their thoughts and connecting with others, choosing Bluesky as their preferred platform. It presently claims the second most popular app position in Brazil, surpassing even Meta’s Threads.

Despite technology market competition, Bluesky secured its position through user-friendly design and innovative features. Its increasing popularity indicates users’ acceptance and preference potentially making it the leading app in the country soon.

In response to the influx of users, Bluesky expressed its appreciation to its Brazilian user base.

Brazilian court ruling elevates Bluesky’s engagement

Acknowledging their support, Bluesky conveyed its gratitude through social media and direct user communications.

Bluesky has also committed to refining its services to meet the unique needs and preferences of its Brazilian users showing dedication to user satisfaction and engagement in Brazil.

Bluesky, a newcomer in the digital scene since 2019, has built a user base of over six million and become an autonomous public benefit corporation. This status allows Bluesky to operate independently while focusing on public good. It shows no signs of slowing down, evolving rapidly since its launch.

The other messaging app involved in a legal conflict with Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, refuses to block certain accounts as part of a campaign against election misinformation. This has caused controversy and Justice Moraes has suggested more severe restrictions on the app with potential fines for users who attempt to circumvent the ban using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

After these restrictions were implemented, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced his plan to transition to other platforms, including Bluesky. The specifics of this change are still in planning but aim to lessen reliance on traditional infrastructures and explore more adaptable, modern alternatives.