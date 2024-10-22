BrucePac chicken recall impacts millions

A massive recall of nearly 10 million pounds of pre-cooked meat products from BrucePac is underway. It impacts popular grocery stores across the U.S. such as Walmart, Publix, Target, Aldi, Amazon, and Trader Joe’s. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall.

It follows routine testing that detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium can cause the serious infection listeriosis. The recall affects roughly 9,986,245 pounds of meat and poultry products.

They have been distributed nationwide to establishments including restaurants and other food institutions. These products appear in various pre-packaged foods like salads, frozen meals, sandwiches, and wraps. They are marketed under different brand names.

The primary products affected by this recall include sandwiches, wraps, salads, and frozen meals containing chicken. These items range from pastas and burritos to bowls and family meals.

BrucePac chicken recall explained

Some of the brands included in the recall are Fresh Express, Michael Angelo’s, Boston Market, Jenny Craig, El Monterey, Don Pancho’s, Amazon Kitchen, Taylor Farms, H-E-B brand, Kroger brand, Meijer brand, Save Mart brand, Trader Joe’s brand, Wegman’s brand, Great Value (Walmart) brand, Michelina’s, Good & Gather, Little Salad Bar, Signature Select, Amazon Fresh, and Contessa Premium Foods. The USDA advises consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Retailers in possession of these products are also advised not to sell them and to dispose of or return the items as well. Although no confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been linked to these recalled products, concerned consumers should contact their healthcare provider if they experience symptoms. Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes.

It can be particularly dangerous for older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Symptoms include muscle aches, loss of balance, convulsions, other gastrointestinal issues, miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection in newborns. People in higher-risk categories who exhibit flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming contaminated food should seek medical attention.

They should inform their healthcare provider about the potential exposure. For more detailed information, consumers can regularly check updates provided by the USDA.