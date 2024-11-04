Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer review

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 delivers a familiar multiplayer experience with fresh twists that keep the game engaging for fans of the series. The classic game modes like team deathmatches, hardpoints, and search ‘n’ destroys are still present. Players can unlock new weapons, perks, and attachments to customize their arsenal.

The guns feel distinct and well-balanced, although the map layouts favor close-quarters combat. The grind for meta guns and attachments is satisfying, but the launcher’s confusing UI and frequent updates need improvement.

Well there goes the weekend… #BlackOps6

☢️ Nuketown 24/7 is here

📈 Double XP and Weapon XP

🧟‍♂️ Double GobbleGum earn rate pic.twitter.com/eaK6sBLEIm — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 1, 2024

The absence of large-scale War maps may disappoint some players, but the game promises to evolve with new seasons, maps, and content updates.

The new Kill Order mode adds strategy and fun, especially when playing with friends. Scorestreaks and perks have been streamlined, with perks offering bonus capabilities when equipped in sets. The Omnimovement system allows players to sprint and dive in any direction, adding dynamic combat possibilities.

Call of Duty has sold half a billion premium copies for the franchise. i want to clarify this is BEFORE Black Ops 6 launch! https://t.co/fRgwNlAxlL — Gene Park (@GenePark) October 31, 2024

Skilled players can master intricate manoeuvres for a competitive edge. The map design generally promotes dynamic shootouts, although some maps like Lowtown’s canal systems are less favorable. The return of the compact, round-based Zombies mode brings back nostalgic chaos and is perfect for breaking personal records with friends.

Overall, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 delivers a solid multiplayer experience that will likely meet the expectations of COD fans and provide hours of entertainment. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has declared the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as the “biggest Call of Duty release ever” during the company’s earnings presentation on October 31, 2024. Activision Blizzard, the game’s publisher, generated $1.69 billion USD in revenue for the first quarter of FY 2025, contributing to a 61% revenue growth in Microsoft’s video game content and services sector.

Black Ops 6 multiplayer analysis

Nadella emphasized the significant role of Game Pass, setting a new Q1 record for total revenue and average revenue per subscriber. He stated, “Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players, as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day.

Unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up over 60% year-over-year.”

CFO Amy Hood described the financial results as “ahead of expectations” but cautioned that gaming revenue is expected to decline in the next quarter due to hardware, with content and services growth remaining relatively flat. She highlighted that Black Ops 6 is projected to generate more sustained revenue over time compared to previous Call of Duty releases, primarily through Game Pass. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 marks a significant technical shift, moving to the IW9 engine and aligning the game’s technology with recent Call of Duty titles and the upcoming Warzone component.

The game performs well on current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Series X, targeting a resolution of 3840×2160 and dynamically adjusting to maintain 60 frames per second. However, there are some rough spots, including low-resolution textures, blocky shadows, and the absence of ray tracing support. Checkpoints cause dropped frames across all platforms, and explosives can trigger frame drops to around 50fps on PS5 and Series X.

The Xbox Series S struggles more, presenting a variable frame rate between 50-60fps with frequent tearing. The performance can drop to the 40s in extreme scenarios, despite having a visual setup similar to PS5 and Series X. Last-gen consoles face significant challenges, with the PS4 and Xbox One targeting a native 1080p resolution but dropping to 960×1080 under load.

Shadows, textures, and screen space reflections are notably reduced, and terrain and shadows visibly pop in more frequently. The PS4 Pro offers some improvements but still fluctuates between 50-60fps under high stress. In conclusion, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 performs well on current-gen consoles, last-gen consoles struggle to maintain a consistent and enjoyable experience.

An upgrade to current-gen hardware is advisable for the best experience.