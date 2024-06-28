Cambodian leader Hun Sen has publicly backed a Cambodian-made messaging app, CoolApp, causing apprehension among critics who fear the tool may be weaponized to monitor and control political discussions. Sen sees CoolApp as an instrument to bolster national security and defend Cambodia’s information infrastructure against foreign intrusion.

The endorsement has sparked attention and controversy. Critics argue that CoolApp could be used to silence political opposition and infringe on personal privacy, restricting free speech. Conversely, Sen assures CoolApp is primarily to protect Cambodia’s digital infrastructure from foreign threats.

Supporters of CoolApp echo Sen’s justification, mentioning that the app could promote a healthier digital atmosphere away from international meddling. The adoption of domestic tech solutions enhances national security and stimulates economic growth, they argue.

Sen’s unwavering dedication to incorporating CoolApp into Cambodians’ daily lives exemplifies his digital transformation agenda. The debate around the app prompts discussions about technology, politics, and privacy in Cambodia.

He believes Cambodia should follow other countries that have established their social media and communication platforms to bolster domestic internet security.

In contrast to relying on foreign platforms, a home-based system could significantly reduce vulnerabilities, Sen explains. He sees this move as a chance for Cambodia to display its technological prowess in the global digital arena.

Amid these plans, it’s evident that Sen’s significant influence within the ruling party continues to shape policies and technological advancements. His son, Hun Manet has been involved in directing the digital revolution through ventures like CoolApp.

Looming concerns consist of escalating internet restrictions in Cambodia during Sen’s term, with increasing censorship, infringed media freedom, and growing state surveillance. These practices have raised international concern about the country’s democratic processes.

Simultaneously, Sen has considered banning Facebook due to constant online abuse from political opposition, escalating tensions. His decision to maintain his online presence has raised questions about censorship and freedom of expression.

The approval of CoolApp has also troubled exiled opposition leader Mu Sochua, who perceives the app as another mode of suppressing freedoms in Cambodia. Sochua has called for an international investigation into Sen’s endorsement, demanding complete transparency about its potential implications for privacy and freedom of expression.

“Without autonomous platforms for discussion and free exchange of ideas, we are walking towards an authoritarian regime,” she warned, encouraging everyone to prioritize democratic norms over convenience.