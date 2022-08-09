Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?

Dogs can make adorable pets, but taking care of them is a task and a half. For example, there are many things that are safe for humans but not for dogs. This is why, as a pet owner, you have to plan for your dog’s primary food source carefully. However, sometimes people like to share their food with their dogs such as vegetables and fruits. For example, a tomato or an apple, but is it safe for dogs to eat tomatoes? Read on to find out more about it.

Is It Safe For Dogs To Eat Tomatoes?

It is safe for dogs to eat tomatoes in a specified quantity. However, eating more than a few tomatoes can cause stomach aches for dogs, especially ones with sensitive digestive systems. Therefore, feeding your dog a tomato every once in a while is okay but overdosing on tomatoes is not safe for your dog.

Can They Cause Regular Stomach Aches?

Yes, having tomatoes on a regular basis can cause stomach aches in dogs. This happens because tomatoes and other citrus fruits, for example, oranges, are highly acidic in nature. And acid in large quantities can irritate the stomach lining.

What is Tomatine Poisoining?

Sometimes dogs can decide to chew on things other than their food. For example, shoes, toys, and furniture, which for the most part can be not harmful. However, if your dog chews on a tomato plant, it can cause tomatine poisoning from the green leaves of the plant.

However, tomatine poisoning is extremely rare among dogs so there is no need to worry, but you should look out for symptoms such as sickness, diarrhea, seizures, and weakness. If your dog is lying around, after chewing on a tomato plant then you should visit a vet asap and make sure that there is nothing wrong. On top of this, if you like to grow plants in your vicinity, then it is best that you invest in a fence that can save your plants from your dog and vice versa.

Is Any Amount Safe?

Some parts of the tomato plant such as stems and leaves are not healthy for your dog. However, the ripe part of a tomato is non-toxic for dogs in small quantities. Therefore, if your dog is curious about the cherry tomatoes in your salad, then it is absolutely safe for you to share one with your dog. Tomatoes are full of fiber and vitamins which can be helpful for the digestive aid of your dog (ripe tomatoes only). So, in order to safely feed tomatoes to your dog, just toss around a small chunk of a ripe tomato without thinking too much about it.

Here are a few tips:

Ensure that the tomato is washed well and chopped into small pieces so there is no choking hazard for smaller dogs. However, if you have an older dog, then it is safe for them to have a full tomato. You can also chop the tomato and slowly cook them to make a mashed-up dish or tomato purée. You can mix it into the regular food of your dog. However, do not feed your dog tomato sauce from a can as it can be harmful to their stomach. Similarly, tomato mixed with onions or garlic can also make the stomach upset. The best way is to chop one tomato into bite-sized pieces and serve your dog during the daytime.

Ultimately, Are Tomatoes Healthy For Dogs?

Yes, a tomato that is ripe and free of any green part is extremely beneficial for dogs. It is because ripe tomatoes are loaded with antioxidants and potassium which will add a nutritional value to your dog’s diet.

On top of this, tomato pulp is instrumental in improving the eyesight, immune system, and skin of your dog. Moreover, tomato pulp is loaded with a plethora of insoluble and soluble fibers. These can support a healthy digestive system for your dog.

Takeaway

Dogs are some of the cutest pets that one can have. However, it is also a daunting task to take care of the diet of your dog to ensure that they do not get sick eating anything out of the ordinary. Sometimes dogs can get curious about your food and take a bite. Most of the time it is okay to share your food with a dog. But, some foods such as onions and garlic can be unsafe for dogs.

However, feeding one or two tomatoes to your dog every once in a while, is completely safe. It can also add nutritional value to their diet as a ripe tomato is filled with lots of antioxidants and vitamins such as vitamin A and C.