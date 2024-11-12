Cash App settlement claims deadline nears

Cash App users have a limited time to claim their part of a class action settlement reached with Block Inc., the owner of Cash App. The deadline to submit a claim is Nov. 18, 2024, at 10:59 p.m. PT.

Block Inc. and Cash App Investing were accused of negligence and breaching their obligations to users in incidents reported in 2022 and 2023. In a 2022 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Block reported notifying current and former users about a security incident.

The lawsuit claims Block was negligent again in 2023 when an unauthorized user accessed some Cash App accounts using recycled phone numbers linked to those accounts. Further accusations allege that Block and Cash App Investing failed to adequately protect accounts after these incidents and did not sufficiently address customer complaints regarding unauthorized or fraudulent transactions. Despite denying liability and wrongdoing, Block agreed earlier this year to a settlement.

According to a dedicated website, you may be eligible for a claim if you were a user of Cash App and/or Cash App Investing and your account was accessed without your permission. Specifically, eligibility includes unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers from your account between Aug.

Claim your Cash App settlement

23, 2018, and Aug. 20, 2024. If you received a notification by mail or email, you can enter your notice ID and confirmation code on the settlement website.

If you didn’t receive a notice but believe you are eligible, you can complete a claim on the same website. If the settlement and payments are approved, you could receive up to $2,500 for out-of-pocket losses experienced during the stated timeframe. However, you’ll need to provide third-party documentation linking it to a data security incident, unauthorized account event, or deficiency in error resolution with your Cash App or Cash App Investing account.

You can also submit a claim to be reimbursed for lost time, capped at $25 an hour for up to three hours, totaling $75, and for documented transaction losses due to an unauthorized account event. For the latter claim, you need to submit at least one of the following: a copy of a notification of an unauthorized account event, a copy of a police report related to an unauthorized account event, or a document showing your account was accessed without your permission. A final approval hearing for the settlement was initially scheduled for Dec.

16, 2024, but has been rescheduled to Jan. 13, 2025, pending court approval. Further details and updates can be found on the settlement website.