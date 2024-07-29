Chancellor Reeves confronts Hunt over financial allegations

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to challenge Jeremy Hunt over allegations of misleading the public over significant financial issues. This is tied to possible delays in infrastructure plans due to an unforeseen £20bn deficit and previous administration’s radical spending.

In other news, public outcry arises over an incident at Manchester Airport where three police officers are seen on film allegedly assaulting a youth. This event has provoked national protests and demands for a transparent investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Dame Priti Patel, former home secretary, is slated to announce her candidacy for the Conservative leadership. Her campaign focuses on mitigating internal party conflicts to restore the dominant status of her party.

On the sports front, Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen bagged Team GB’s first women’s synchronized 3m springboard medal.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is set to present an ambitious plan for a “Council house revolution”. The plan involves the construction of 1.5 million homes in the next five years, aiming to address the severe shortage in the housing market.

Changes to planning regulations for more affordable housing are imminent according to the Observer. Accusations of a toxic work environment on a popular TV show have also surfaced, sparking controversy in the entertainment industry.

The Sunday Express brings focus to Priti Patel’s efforts to unify the Conservative party in light of her leadership campaign, alongside speculation around potential candidate Robert Jenrick’s suggested path.

The Sunday Telegraph reports potential conversations between Sir Keir Starmer and the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. However, there seems to be a lack of concrete agreements reached through these dialogues.

Lastly, the Daily Star features a unique criminal syndicate choosing to invest in cows, and forecasts a heatwave across the UK in the coming week.