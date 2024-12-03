ChatGPT search integrated into Apple Shortcuts

OpenAI has integrated its ChatGPT search capabilities into Apple’s Shortcuts app, allowing iPhone and iPad users to perform automated tasks more efficiently. The new “Open SearchGPT” option in Shortcuts enables users to access ChatGPT’s enhanced web search features with just a few taps. ChatGPT Search, introduced in late October, offers improved AI-based internet searches, providing links to relevant web sources, contextual information, and support for follow-up questions.

This functionality, combined with Shortcuts’ ability to create multi-step automations triggered by time or location, promises to save users considerable time and effort on repetitive tasks. Currently, accessing the “Open SearchGPT” feature requires a subscription to ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT Teams.

OpenAI enhances Shortcuts with ChatGPT

However, OpenAI plans to roll out this functionality to free users over the coming months. To use SearchGPT within Shortcuts, users must also ensure they have the latest version of the ChatGPT app installed on their devices. This integration raises questions about the role of Siri, Apple’s native voice assistant.

Siri will now be able to hand off certain tasks to ChatGPT by initiating requests with the phrase “Ask ChatGPT,” which directly forwards the query to OpenAI’s chatbot. The integration of ChatGPT Search into Apple’s Shortcuts app marks a new era of AI-powered automation on Apple devices, potentially changing how users interact with their iPhones. While the broader public rollout of this feature is expected by early December, those eager to experience the benefits immediately can leverage the Shortcuts integration as their gateway.