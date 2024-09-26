Chemical leak prompts evacuation in Ohio

A dangerous chemical leak in Whitewater Township, Ohio has prompted an evacuation order for residents within a half-mile radius of the affected area. The leak originated from a train car near State Route 128 and U.S. 50, close to the Great Miami River in western Hamilton County. Late Tuesday night, officials announced that the leaking train car had been separated from the other cars on the train.

Crews are working to keep the train cool and contain the vapor by cooling the affected areas. The leak is attributed to an open valve on the train car, which is releasing styrene gas. Styrene is a toxic and flammable chemical used to make plastic and rubber.

It can cause headaches, nausea, and respiratory issues, and long-term exposure can lead to more serious health problems, including organ damage. Mike Siefke, Chief of the Little Miami Joint Fire & Rescue District, stated that the leak is emanating from a pressure relief valve. Despite concerns, Siefke confirmed that the threat of an explosion is not imminent.

No injuries or exposures to the chemical have been reported. However, Hamilton County EMA advises residents within the evacuation zone to leave immediately due to the potential for toxic chemical exposure and possible explosion.

Chemical leak forces Ohio evacuation

A shelter-in-place order is also in effect for those within a three-quarter mile radius. Alerts have been sent to residents within a two-mile radius. Crews are setting up air monitoring services to assess air quality, with assistance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Air quality testing results are expected Wednesday morning. The Central Railroad of Indiana, responsible for the rail track but not the car itself, released a statement confirming their full cooperation with first responders and environmental agencies. All surrounding roads, including U.S. 50 from Kilby Road to Cooper Avenue, have been shut down.

Local stores and schools have also been affected. The Whitewater Township community center is open for those needing shelter. Due to the leak, the Three Rivers School District canceled classes for Wednesday, with further decisions on after-school activities pending.

Both Ohio Senators, Sherrod Brown and JD Vance, released statements acknowledging the situation and commending local authorities for their response. The situation remains fluid, and residents are advised to stay tuned to local media for ongoing updates.