Concerns around China’s influence on global legislative decisions were voiced by Luke de Pulford, Executive Director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, at a dialogue in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 27, 2024. De Pulford noted Beijing’s growing impact on international legislation as a concern. He warned about China’s soft power strategy, which he claimed blurs governmental and non-governmental sectors boundaries.

Further, it was reported that Chinese representatives pressured parliamentarians from at least six nations to skip an Alliance-organized conference in Taiwan. Critics decried these tactics as a display of undue diplomatic dominance. The conference, however, is designed to foster dialogue about the implications of China’s growing power on worldwide affairs.

Despite China’s aggressive diplomatic campaign, the conference’s participants remained steadfast in fostering an open discussion.

Assessing China’s impact on global legislation

The rising pressure around this event underscores the critical role of their mission. They intend to forge unified strategies intending to counterbalance China’s influence through discussion and collective policymaking.

In the eyes of the Alliance, headed by de Pulford, the summit is essential for promoting a critical analysis of China’s tactics. Their goal is to encourage a dialogue that holds China responsible for its decisions, promoting international cooperation and understanding simultaneously, and formulating effective strategies to tackle challenges posed by China.

The Alliance is committed to cultivating a balanced global perspective on China-related issues. It fosters an open dialogue and urges comprehensive research, thereby enhancing our grasp of the complex China-international dynamics. This commitment facilitates communication and aids in creating a shared understanding of a more informed global viewpoint.

Despite pressure from Chinese diplomats, many legislators stayed committed to attending the summit, thereby underlining their commitment to the democratic process. Their presence underscores the belief in the importance of open dialogue in maintaining global stability, peace, and prosperity, thus forming a vital part of the international political landscape—an element needed to address various issues, including economic, environmental, and human rights matters.