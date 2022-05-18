Co-Parenting Apps – Helping Divorced Parents

Parenting with your ex-spouse is one of the most challenging aspects of divorce. These co-parenting apps can help make it easier.

Co-parenting with your ex-spouse is one of the most challenging aspects of divorce. It is a difficult undertaking that necessitates a significant amount of work to complete correctly. Even if parents are no longer married, they must remain on the same page. Furthermore, they must have a positive relationship with their children. Co-parenting apps are coming to the rescue.

In addition, when co-parenting, it’s critical to divide financial support between both parents in order to ensure that their children’s requirements are met in the future. This article will discuss some of the greatest co-parenting apps for divorced parents that every parent should have! Keep in mind, however, that these co-parenting apps will pay for themselves in terms of reduced stress. At the same time, they will make co-parenting much easier.

1. DComply – The Top Co-Parenting App

This is a fantastic app for splitting bills with your ex. DComply, as the finest software for divorced parents, is meant to alleviate all of the stress over child support, bills, and other expenses that your children will face.

Furthermore, DComply is a great alternative to Venmo. It is far more efficient at record-keeping and tracking. Therefore, to ensure that everything is paid equitably, correctly, and on time, this software beats using spreadsheets, lists, or relying on text messages.

Features and advantages:

Send rapid bills for co-pays at the doctor’s office.

Easily track out-of-pocket costs.

Right from your phone, you may pay and track child support.

Right in the app, you can file a dispute.

Legal professionals have given it their approval.

You won’t have to look for that receipt from months ago ever again! This software will keep track of all of your funds. In addition, it makes them visible to everyone. This ensures that no one is taken advantage of. In addition, it makes sure that no one pays more than they should.

2. The FamCal – Family Visits Made Easier

This is an app that allows everyone, from your ex to their parents or family, to create a calendar that is visible to everyone.

Features and advantages:

Make a calendar for the whole family.

In a memo area, jot down important events.

Organize in a variety of ways

With a shared to-do list, you can keep track of your to-do lists.

It has the advantage of being exceedingly intuitive for beginning co-parents.

Everything can be done in a variety of colors. As a result, it’s simple to figure out who’s doing what, when. This alleviates a lot of the stress of having to rely on your ex’s texts.

3. Coparently – This App is Popular Because it Works!

It contains a ton of functions for planning schedules, communicating, keeping track of costs, and ensuring that contact information is up to date. This co-parenting app is particularly useful for older kids and teens because they can use it to make requests. In addition, it allows them keep track of their own information.

Features and advantages:

Features for better co-parenting communication

App for a custody calendar

Keeping track of your expenses

Co-parent contacts

This is a useful app for completing many of the duties that must be done when co-parenting for the first time.

4. coParenter – One of the Free Co-Parenting Apps

coParenter is a well-known co-parenting app that has been available for quite some time. This app is at it’s best when things aren’t going so well in your divorce. This app helps to eliminate conflict. In addition, it offers a number of live on-demand mediation helpers. They can help resolve conflicts fast without the need for your attorney.

Breaking up a marriage, as you are surely aware, can be a messy process. The goal of coParenter is to make the process easier for you, your children, and your co-parent.

Features and advantages:

Organization features

Coaching and mediation

Keeping track of many things

All of the communication and scheduling tools you’ll need are available right inside the app with coParenter. The goal is to keep things calm. In addition, it allows for requests to change visitation or to make demands without causing unnecessary conflict.

5. OurFamilyWizard – The App Made Just for You!

OurFamilyWizard is a fantastic program created by a divorced couple. As a result, it has a lot of attractive aspects for a family going through a divorce.

This co-parenting app has a customizable calendar. With it, you can include other people, such as mediators, grandparents, or therapists, in order to keep everyone on the same page.

In order to keep everything in one place, this software also permits co-parenting conversations.

Features and advantages:

This app has been approved by the courts.

Personalized for each co-parent

Data and documentation are entirely secure.

Our Family Wizard app also includes a tonometer. It is designed to identify negativity. Furthermore, it can help make co-parenting a little easier. Many people discover that this is precisely what they require to make co-parenting more effective. At the same time, it helps keep both parents in check.

6. Mend

Your kids or your ex have nothing to do with Mend. This software is just for you. Divorce can be a difficult and, oftentimes, isolating experience. In addition, it is quite stressful. Therefore, Mend is for those who need a little help getting through it all.

This app is ideal for anyone who has recently gone through a divorce. Sometimes it’s helpful to just talk. It can help you to get things off your chest. There might be a lot of sadness and hurt feelings when a marriage fails. That is why Mend is so great. It helps you deal with feelings that are difficult to talk about because they are private, intimate, and often tinged with shame.

Features and advantages:

Your journey will be supported.

Tracking your progress

Stories that will help you recuperate.

Mend also provides programs and information to assist you in coping with the divorce. In addition, it helps cope with the challenges of caring for your children. This allows you to concentrate on yourself in order to be the greatest co-parent you can be.

You Are Not Alone!

There are a whole bunch of apps available that can assist you in co-parenting in the most effective way possible. The ones here are only a few of the best that can help you in navigating the difficult road of learning to co-parent.