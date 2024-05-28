Controversial ‘foreign agents’ law ignites protests in Georgia

Proposed legislation known as the “foreign agents” law is currently stirring protests near Georgia’s parliament building. The legislation requires NGOs receiving foreign funding to register as foreign agents. This proposal has been met with significant resistance from civil society organizations fearing that the law could be used to limit their influence and operation. Law enforcement officers and protesters have clashed near the parliament building, accentuating the tense environment surrounding this controversial legislation.

Despite President Salome Zourabichvili’s attempt to veto the bill, parliament overruled the decision, further inflaming the political tension between the president and the legislative body. Internationally, countries including the United States and the EU have raised concerns about the implications of the new law for Georgia’s democracy and citizens’ liberties.

Critics argue that it could limit freedom of speech, restrict the work of human rights groups, and potentially harm Georgia’s chances for European Union (EU) membership. The legislation commands media outlets and NGOs receiving over 20% of their funding from abroad register as entities “conducting the business of foreign principals.” This, critics argue, limits media freedom and could negatively impact Georgia’s potential EU membership.

Supporters of the law, including the Georgian Dream party, argue it ensures transparency of foreign funding and prevents potential foreign interference.

Foreign agents’ law sparks unrest in Georgia

However, opponents warn it inhibits press freedom and could result in self-censorship or loss of funding.

Tensions hoog between President Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, especially on Georgia’s Independence Day, escalating the already charged political climate. The disagreement centers on Georgia’s foreign policy and its relationship with Europe. The president believes moving closer to Europe would improve Georgia’s economic prospects and secure a safer political future. In contrast, the prime minister maintains that the new law is in the country’s best interest as it provides a sound legal framework that supports Georgia’s development.

Internationally, the situation in Georgia has attracted attention, with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken threatening travel restrictions on Georgian officials believed to undermine democratic principles. He urged national leaders to reconsider the contentious law in line with Georgia’s democratic values and Euro-Atlantic ambitions.

The European Union’s foreign policy unit has also expressed concern over the potential negative implications of the law for Georgia’s EU membership aspirations. Relations between Georgia and the EU may strain as the legislation contradicts the collective democratic values held by the European Union. These international developments highlight the global impact of local politics in Georgia and underscore the importance of upholding democratic values abroad.