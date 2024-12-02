Costco will stop selling books year-round

Costco, the popular discount store chain, will stop selling books year-round in most of its U.S. stores starting in January. The company informed book publishers of this significant change, which will affect approximately 500 of Costco’s 600+ stores. Costco cited that stocking books is more labor-intensive compared to other products.

Books require manual handling and placement on tables, while items like toilet paper and canned goods can be efficiently stocked using forklifts. “It’s an easy place to just grab the latest in a series you’re reading or pick up a book for your kid,” Brenna Connor of Circana US Books told the UK Daily Mail, highlighting the convenience Costco has offered book lovers for years. This decision comes as a shock to many publishers, as Costco has been responsible for selling hundreds of thousands of copies for some bestselling titles.

Costco shifts book selling strategy

The change will make it more challenging for publishers to sell books through retail stores. Costco will continue to offer books during the holiday season from September to December, when demand is highest.

However, for the majority of the year, readers will need to turn to other retailers like Amazon to purchase books. The move to discontinue year-round book sales is part of Costco’s broader efforts to streamline operations and focus on more efficient merchandise handling. The company recently increased its annual membership fee to $65, which left some shoppers dissatisfied.

As Costco implements this change, it will closely monitor consumer behavior and the performance of high-profile book releases at competitors like Target. If strong sales trends persist, the retailer may consider expanding its book offerings in the future.