Cramer advises ignoring Amazon, Apple downgrades

Jim Cramer says investors should not be swayed by recent downgrades of Amazon and Apple stocks. On Monday, the market saw several sell-side downgrades, with major indexes dipping. Wells Fargo downgraded Amazon, while Jefferies downgraded Apple.

Cramer disagreed with these downgrades. He acknowledged Amazon’s recent struggles but believes the company will rebound as it has in the past. For Apple, Cramer dismissed Jefferies’ downgrade.

Cramer’s take on downgrades

He maintains confidence in Apple’s ability to release high-quality products, despite potential short-term challenges with the iPhone 16. “Wall Street is addicted to trading,” Cramer said.

“But if you’re managing your own money, you should not be listening to all of this trading advice. You can’t afford to do what they want you to do because trading is a full-time job.”

Cramer’s message is clear: stay invested in reliable companies for the long term, regardless of market fluctuations or analyst downgrades. He cited the history of the current bull market, which he described as “littered with downgrades that scare you out of amazing stocks at levels that may temporarily be too high, but will recover later.”

The Investing Club Charitable Trust, which Cramer manages, holds shares of both Amazon and Apple.

Cramer invites questions from investors and encourages them to follow his moves in the market through the Investing Club.