Cubby Bice Transitions Wealth Management to LPL Financial

North Carolina financial advisor, Cubby Bice, with an estimated $130 million in assets, is transitioning his company, Bice Wealth Management, to LPL Financial. Expected to provide a broader range of financial options to enhance client wealth, this anticipated shift signifies strategic adaptation amid industry changes expected by Q2, 2025.

Bice’s team is the second to transition to LPL Financial this month. Bice’s finance career of nearly 25 years at UBS and Sagepoint Financial has allowed him to gain industry expertise. However, the moves are in response to internal issues within Sagepoint and UBS where the companies’ emphasis on growth overlooked advisors’ needs.

In choosing LPL Financial, Bice was impressed by their commitment to advisor independence, state-of-the-art technology, and administrative support. These factors allow Bice’s team to serve their clients more effectively and efficiently, making a confident commitment to a profitable partnership with LPL Financial.

Similarly, the Wisconsin-based Equity Design Group recently switched from SagePoint to LPL. This decision came as a response to the need for more modern industry methods and concerns about a lack of clarity in transition management. LPL’s progressive views and robust communication strategies made it the preferred choice. This transition is expected to improve the Equity Design Group’s client services and build a strong foundation with LPL that centers around client interests.

LPL Financial is expanding its offerings following the acquisition of Atria Wealth Solutions. This collaboration with approximately 2,400 advisors and 150 banks is part of LPL’s efforts to improve services for high-net-worth clients through its Business Solutions platform. Advanced planning, portfolio creation, and estate planning are among the enhancements expected to add value to the services provided by LPL Financial to its high-net-worth clientele.