Cybersecurity Training – 6 Ways To Make It Fun

How do you keep your staff interested in cybersecurity training and on the lookout for new cyber-threats? Employees are undoubtedly the point at which sensitive data and systems are most vulnerable. This is true whether through malevolent behavior or inadvertent failures.

According to a recent report, more than 90% of businesses believe they are exposed to insider threats. In addition to standard cybersecurity training methods, businesses are looking for better and more immersive ways to address cyberattack risk. This is where gamification comes into play.

Gamification is the technique of employing game mechanics in a non-game situation. During cybersecurity training, this is done to engage people and to change their behavior. Essentially, it takes the elements that make playing games fun and applies them to situations that aren’t so fun.

For instance, gamification can be used to effectively teach how to keep future hackers out of a company’s network.

Adding Value to Cybersecurity Training

Organizations are discovering new ways to educate employees on the importance of cybersecurity. Thanks to gamification, they are able to use game features such as one-on-one tournaments, incentive programs, and more. In using these techniques, employees become more aware of cybersecurity procedures and how to deal with attacks.

When the training process is made more exciting and engaging for them, employees are able to absorb more information. In addition, they’ll gain a better understanding of how to handle various cybersecurity situations when they arise.

Here are six strategies that utilize gamification to improve your organization’s cybersecurity training:

1. Recognize and Reward Good Cybersecurity Habits

Employees pose a significant threat to the security of important firm information. Using gamification, you can reward workers who follow the rules. This will encourage good behavior and accountability among your employees.

For example, establish a reward that gives team members printable badges for sending emails without generating a data security alert. You can create achievement levels based on the number of secure emails sent, giving a badge for each one reached. Once an employee has amassed a sizable badge collection, reward them with gift cards or other company goodies.

This will show you value their dedication and also encourage them to keep up the excellent work. However, if an employee continues to engage in improper gamification behavior, it may indicate the need for additional cybersecurity training.

2. Let’s Talk About Data Security

An organization can use gamification to create a new data protection language. This encourages open communication among employees when discussing how to properly handle sensitive data. This is especially critical now that the GDPR is in effect.

Encourage your employees to discuss their gaming system challenges, achievements, or lessons learned.

3. Increase the Number of Cybersecurity Training Sessions

The most effective cybersecurity training takes place on a regular basis. The majority of businesses are aware of this and recognize the need to have continuous training throughout the year. However, due to a lack of time and resources, most organizations do not follow this cycle.

Gamification helps employees work on their understanding of cybersecurity. It also brings a sense of individual accountability for your workers. Further, it alters their long-term behavior, ultimately improving their impact within your company.

4. Encourage All Staff To Participate

Employees should be encouraged to print and display their badges in their offices. Furthermore, managers should be encouraged to recognize good behavior by releasing a monthly scoreboard. Leaderboard competitions and badge collections instantly create interest in the game – or training – at hand.

Additionally, recognizing achievements throughout the company improves employee engagement. Further, it increases internal communication and helps to form new relationships.

5. Locate Cybersecurity Experts

There aren’t enough people entering the cybersecurity industry, even though most companies have openings. Cyber Security Challenge has been attempting to bridge the talent gap by conducting yearly competitions. In these competitions, players see possible threat situations and must avoid them using their cyber abilities.

The winners receive substantial job opportunities from the challenge’s sponsors. These sponsors often include significant tech companies and government agencies.

6. Auditing To Measure Effectiveness

Of course, gamification is only effective if employees can apply what they’ve learned to real-life situations. Therefore, it’s vital for businesses to assess how effective gamification is in reducing real-world data risk.

To accomplish this, hold regular audits and conduct cybersecurity assessments throughout the organization. This will establish which personnel might be a risk outside of the gaming environment.

Gamification is an excellent tool for positively encouraging employee compliance. It cuts down on training time and encourages staff to learn as they go. In addition, it builds healthy habits that will help your company maintain a solid cybersecurity posture.

Image Credit: RODNAE Productions; Pexels; Thank you!