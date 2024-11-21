  • News

Diego Ibarra’s decision looms over trial

The murder trial of Jose Ibarra, accused of killing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, entered its fourth day with uncertainty surrounding a key defense witness. Ibarra’s brother, Diego, was expected to testify, potentially casting doubt on the state’s case. However, Diego recently retained a new attorney in a separate immigration case and was advised against taking the stand.

The prosecution rested its case late Tuesday after presenting compelling evidence, including surveillance footage showing Riley running near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields on the morning of her death. Another video allegedly showed Ibarra attempting to enter a graduate student’s apartment and later disposing of a jacket containing Riley’s DNA in a dumpster. In an emotional moment, prosecutors read the final text message Riley sent to her mother: “Good morning.

About to go for a run if you’re free to talk.” Her mother’s follow-up message, sent about 20 minutes later, went unanswered: “Please call me.

Diego’s choice impacts defense strategy

I’m worried sick about you.”

Forensic evidence played a significant role in the trial.

Strands of Riley’s hair were found at the crime scene, with two hairs discovered on one rock and another 27 recovered from a second rock. All were determined to match Riley’s head hair. Additionally, an adidas hat prosecutors claim Ibarra was wearing in the surveillance footage was shown in court for the first time.

The defense presented three witnesses on Tuesday but may have to adjust their strategy due to Diego Ibarra’s potential absence. Jose Ibarra has stated he will not testify in his own defense. As the trial continues, the impact of Diego Ibarra’s decision not to testify remains to be seen.

The defense will have to rely on other evidence and witnesses to challenge the prosecution’s case and create reasonable doubt in the minds of the jurors.

