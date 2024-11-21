Diego Ibarra’s decision looms over trial

The death of Laken Riley is tragic and could have been avoided if the Biden-Harris administration had done its job and deported criminals like Jose Ibarra.@HouseGOP passed HR 7511, the Laken Riley Act, to ensure this never happens again.https://t.co/Zurdcux6R7 — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) November 18, 2024

The murder trial of Jose Ibarra, accused of killing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, entered its fourth day with uncertainty surrounding a key defense witness. Ibarra’s brother, Diego, was expected to testify, potentially casting doubt on the state’s case. However, Diego recently retained a new attorney in a separate immigration case and was advised against taking the stand.

“Prosecutors say that on the day of Riley's killing, Ibarra peered into the window of an apartment in a university residential building, which is the basis for the peeping Tom charge.” This man is sick.https://t.co/W0jEad9l8Q — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 18, 2024

The prosecution rested its case late Tuesday after presenting compelling evidence, including surveillance footage showing Riley running near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields on the morning of her death. Another video allegedly showed Ibarra attempting to enter a graduate student’s apartment and later disposing of a jacket containing Riley’s DNA in a dumpster. In an emotional moment, prosecutors read the final text message Riley sent to her mother: “Good morning.

'Illegal migrant accused of killing Laken Riley took free Biden admin flight to Georgia.' And that was after leaving the Roosevelt Hotel. Biden used taxpayer dollars to accommodate the soon-to-be accused killer. From @nypost: https://t.co/mBT8jYrJKB — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 19, 2024

About to go for a run if you’re free to talk.” Her mother’s follow-up message, sent about 20 minutes later, went unanswered: “Please call me.

Diego’s choice impacts defense strategy

I’m worried sick about you.”

Forensic evidence played a significant role in the trial.

Laken Riley should be with us today. Instead, she endured unspeakable evil in her last hours because Biden has refused to deport illegal aliens committing crimes against our daughters.https://t.co/ZdQzbz0Kew — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) November 18, 2024

Strands of Riley’s hair were found at the crime scene, with two hairs discovered on one rock and another 27 recovered from a second rock. All were determined to match Riley’s head hair. Additionally, an adidas hat prosecutors claim Ibarra was wearing in the surveillance footage was shown in court for the first time.

The defense presented three witnesses on Tuesday but may have to adjust their strategy due to Diego Ibarra’s potential absence. Jose Ibarra has stated he will not testify in his own defense. As the trial continues, the impact of Diego Ibarra’s decision not to testify remains to be seen.

The defense will have to rely on other evidence and witnesses to challenge the prosecution’s case and create reasonable doubt in the minds of the jurors.