Dimon and Gates quietly back Harris

Jamie Dimon and Bill Gates have been quietly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign. However, they have not publicly endorsed her due to fears of potential retaliation from former President Donald Trump. Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has privately expressed his support for Harris to fellow Wall Street executives.

He cited his responsibility to protect JPMorgan shareholders from political retaliation as a reason for not publicly endorsing her. A spokesperson for JPMorgan confirmed that while Dimon is a registered Democrat who often speaks out on policy issues, he has never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate. Gates, the founder of Microsoft, has reportedly donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Harris’s campaign.

Despite this significant contribution, Gates has not publicly announced his endorsement. The donation was reportedly made to Future Forward USA Action, an organization that does not disclose donor names.

Dimon, Gates hesitate to endorse Harris

Gates has historically maintained a bipartisan stance, collaborating with both Democratic and Republican administrations on key issues such as health care, poverty reduction, and climate change. He emphasized his commitment to these causes in a statement but stopped short of officially endorsing Harris. The reluctance of Dimon and Gates to publicly support Harris underscores the fear of retribution from Trump, who has a history of going after his critics.

Trump’s threats to use state power against opponents have made figures like Gates and Dimon wary of the consequences of a public endorsement. This hesitation highlights the precarious nature of the current political climate, where democracy appears to be hanging in the balance. The upcoming election is poised to be one of unprecedented significance, not only for Americans but for vulnerable populations worldwide.

With the election just around the corner, the question remains whether influential figures will take a public stand or continue to exercise caution in the face of potential political fallout. The stakes are high, and the race remains extremely close between Harris and Trump.