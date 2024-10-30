Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches successfully

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the latest entry in BioWare’s popular RPG series. Michael Douse, the director of publishing for Baldur’s Gate 3, has praised the game. He called it “the first Dragon Age game that truly knows what it wants to be.”

Douse shared his thoughts on social media.

The bustling streets of Dock Town await you in THREE DAYS!#DragonAge: The Veilguard is available 10/31. Pre-order here: https://t.co/vFQLuJId8g pic.twitter.com/goNG4FONxv — Dragon Age (@dragonage) October 28, 2024

He said, “I’ve been playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard in complete secrecy. From my experience with Baldur’s Gate 3, I can say it’s compatible. It mirrors a well-made, character-driven, binge-worthy series.”

Reviews for the upcoming game Dragon Age: The Veilguard were largely positive on Monday, buoying EA's BioWare studio, which badly needs a hit following a decade of turmoil and critically panned games. The stakes are high for this week's release.https://t.co/S54jsNd3B5 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 28, 2024

He also praised the game’s combat system.

Somebody spilt Mass Effect all over this Dragon Age game I was reviewing but I still kinda liked it https://t.co/3P5gzLTDuv — Stacey Henley (@FiveTacey) October 28, 2024

Douse said it combines elements of Xenoblade and Hogwarts, calling it “pure genius.” He noted that it balances important story moments with chances to explore and use your class’s strengths. Douse emphasized the game’s clear identity. He stated, “More important, it feels like the first Dragon Age game that truly knows what it wants to be.

If you seek a character-driven adventure with strong combat in a familiar universe, it is much better than the average action game and less daunting than some larger RPGs. In a word, it’s fun!”

He ended on a positive note about BioWare’s future despite industry challenges. “I’m extremely happy BioWare gets to stick around—presumably—in these uncertain times,” he said.

“[The Veilguard is] an existential game, and a fun one at that.”

The game is set ten years after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dragon Age knows its true identity

It deals with the aftermath of the elven god Solas trying to tear down the Veil, which would destroy the world.

The player assembles a team called the “Veilguard” to confront two even worse elven gods who were accidentally freed. Reviews suggest the game takes some time to get into. The combat system is very different from previous Dragon Age titles.

It features arcade-style fights with combos and rechargeable moves. The player always controls the main character, Rook, but can command teammates to use spells for combo attacks. Level design improves as the game goes on, with more expansive areas to explore.

The game puts a big emphasis on companion quests and team dynamics. About 70% of the game involves interacting with teammates through missions, hangouts, and relationships. By the end, the game reveals a lot of lore about the Dragon Age universe.

Some reviewers found this more interesting than the main plot. The final mission is said to feel somewhat predictable. Overall, while it may not be everything fans hoped for, many find The Veilguard to be an enjoyable experience with room for improvement.

It succeeds in delivering an engaging RPG adventure.