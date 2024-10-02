Dragon Quest III remake changes explained

The Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake has sparked debate due to changes made to character designs and gender options. In a recent interview, series creator Yuji Horii and former Shonen Jump editor Kazuhiko Torishima expressed their thoughts on these alterations. Horii admitted being puzzled by the adjustments to Akira Toriyama’s original artwork, which shows less skin on female characters.

He explained that this was done to maintain a lower age rating and ensure the game can be sold to all ages, reflecting the need to comply with market regulations and maintain accessibility for younger audiences. Another change is the shift from choosing between male and female main characters to labeling them as Type 1 and Type 2. Horii attributed this to modern sensibilities around gender representation.

Changes to character designs explained

Torishima criticized the influence of American perspectives on sex education and compliance, which have led to stricter categorizations and insurance requirements for media. “Doing business with such a ridiculous country is really frustrating,” he said, noting the negative impact on Japanese media.

These changes reflect a broader trend in the gaming industry towards sensitivity to diverse audiences and compliance with international age ratings and censorship standards. While the adjustments have sparked debate among fans, the primary goal seems to be ensuring the game can be enjoyed by a wide audience without running afoul of regulatory bodies. Despite the controversies, the focus remains on maintaining the essence and enjoyment of the game while navigating the complex landscape of modern content regulation.

The Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake is set for release in November, and fans are excited to revisit this classic title in its updated form.