Early Black Friday Apple deals unveiled

The yearly anticipation for Black Friday deals has begun, and savvy shoppers are already on the lookout for early discounts at Amazon. Known for its massive product selection and efficient shipping options, Amazon has become a go-to retailer for bargain hunters. While some of the best deals typically appear during major shopping events, Amazon is also a key player during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With Black Friday just a few weeks away, there’s no better time to snag early savings. We have rounded up the best Amazon deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Powerstation is currently on sale for $499, saving you $300 with a coupon.

Always be prepared with a backup battery-boosting option for emergencies. The Blink Outdoor 4 Cam is already discounted by 60% weeks ahead of Black Friday, with a price of $40, saving you $60. Bundle packs of the device are also on sale.

Sony’s Bravia X90L 4K Ultra HD TV is discounted by up to $3,000 for the 98-inch model. The smaller 55-inch model is available for under $1,000.

Early Apple savings at Amazon

The Torras MiniMag 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery Pack is on sale for $42, saving you $11. It is lightweight, powerful, and perfect for topping off your phone’s battery on the go. Apple’s newest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10, is already seeing savings in several colors.

You can save $32 on the Jet Black model now, with a price of $367. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is discounted by $50 ahead of the holiday season, bringing it to $100. This is only about $15 more than the lowest price ever seen for this smart home device.

The Anker Nano Power Bank with USB-C is a portable charger that plugs right into the bottom of your phone for quick charging. It comes in several fun colors and is a handy accessory to carry around, now priced at $20, saving you $10. These are just a few of the standout deals available now.

Be sure to check back regularly as more deals are likely to roll out in the lead-up to Black Friday and through Cyber Monday. Happy shopping!