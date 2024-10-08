Early Prime Day deals on Echo devices

Amazon has released a series of early smart home deals ahead of the Big Deal Days event on October 8th and 9th. Discounts of up to 58% are available on various Amazon devices, from the compact Echo Pop smart speaker to the versatile Echo Show 8. The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is now $22.99, offering good sound quality, a built-in temperature sensor, and the ability to extend Wi-Fi coverage.

The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) is discounted to $84.99, featuring an 8-inch HD touchscreen display, a 13MP camera, and spatial audio support. Other deals include the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) at $49.99, the Echo Spot (2024) at $44.99, the Echo Pop at $17.99, the Echo Frames (3rd Gen) at $199.99, and the Echo Buds (2023) at $24.99. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for those who are not yet Prime members.

The Echo Show 8 is considered one of the best smart displays with Alexa compatibility. It features an eight-inch touchscreen, a 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing, and a physical shutter for privacy. The device can be used to check weather forecasts, refer to calendars, watch shows on Netflix, and control smart home devices using voice commands.

Early discounts on Echo devices

Other Alexa smart displays on sale include the Echo Show 5 at $50 and the recently revived Echo Spot at $45. The Echo Show 5 boasts a compact design, ambient light sensor, and sunrise alarm feature, while the Echo Spot serves as a true smart alarm clock with its circular design and bold, half-moon shaped screen.

Amazon is also offering bundles with other smart gadgets. The Echo Pop is paired with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb for $17, while the Echo Dot (5th Gen) comes with a TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb for $22. The Blink Video Doorbell System and Echo Pop bundle is available for $57, and the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is bundled with a TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb for $84.

For kids, the Echo Pop Kids is available for $22 with parental controls and six months of Amazon Kids Plus. The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) is $27 with kid-friendly Alexa skills and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. The Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen) is $54 and includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

These deals offer significant discounts and valuable bundles, making it an excellent time to upgrade your smart home setup. Act fast, as these deals likely won’t last long.