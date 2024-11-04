eevee leads Pokémon TCG’s prismatic evolution

The Pokémon Company International announced a new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game called Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions. The expansion will be available starting Jan. 17, 2025, at retailers worldwide.

Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions will feature Eevee and its eight Evolutions as Stellar Tera Pokémon ex. Players can collect these fan-favorite Pokémon in Elite Trainer Boxes and various collections that include accessories and items. The expansion will also have unique special illustration rare cards with stunning art styles and effects.

Two sets of premium parallel cards will appear, featuring either a Poké Ball or Master Ball etched in the card background. Notable cards in the expansion include 10 Pokémon ex, 15 Tera Pokémon ex, 12 ultra rare Supporter cards, 32 special illustration rare Pokémon ex and Supporter cards, and five hyper rare gold etched Pokémon ex cards.

Eevee’s Stellar Tera Pokémon ex

The Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box is now available for preorder. It includes 11 booster packs, two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Eevee, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo, and various gameplay accessories. Other products from the expansion will be released throughout 2025.

These include the Elite Trainer Box, Binder Collection, Poster Collection, Tech Sticker Collection, Mini Tin, Surprise Box, Booster Bundle, and Accessory Pouch Special Collection. Later in 2025, fans can look forward to the Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection launching in May and the Premium Figure Collection launching in September. The expansion will also be available digitally via the Pokémon TCG Live app on Jan.

16, 2025. Players can unlock new cards at no cost via the Battle Pass and test their skills on the rebalanced Ranked Ladder.