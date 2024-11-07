  • News

Election Day freebies: doughnuts, rides, discounts

Voters across the U.S. can enjoy a variety of freebies and discounts on Election Day, November 5. Many restaurants and businesses are offering deals to celebrate democracy in action. Krispy Kreme is giving away free Original Glazed doughnuts to customers at its shops nationwide.

The doughnut chain is also handing out “I Voted” stickers at select locations while supplies last. Dave & Buster’s has $5 beers available all day on November 5. Flat Top Grill is offering 20% off in-store tabs (excluding alcohol) for patrons who show their “I Voted” sticker.

At Johnny Rockets, customers can get a free non-vegan milkshake with any in-store purchase by mentioning the “Free Shake” offer at the register.

Junior’s Restaurant & Cheesecake is providing half-off cheesecake slices with any entrée, plus discounts on whole cakes.

Several cities’ metro systems are offering free rides to and from polling places to encourage voter turnout.

Various rideshare companies are also providing discounts on rides to polling sites, such as 50% off up to $10 until 10 p.m. in every time zone with a promo code. Pizza to the Polls, a nonprofit, is sending free pizzas to voters waiting in long lines.

Voters can visit their website to request one. A San Francisco-based shared electric vehicle company is offering free e-scooter and e-bike rides to and from polling places using a promo code. These Election Day deals aim to make the voting experience more enjoyable with some well-deserved treats and conveniences for participating in democracy.

