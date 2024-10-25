Elizabeth Francis, oldest person in America, dies

I was saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins at the remarkable age of 108. Julia was an inspiration, picking up running after her 100th birthday and setting world records. We'll keep her & her family in our prayers. https://t.co/PPVlwL9Rgc pic.twitter.com/ZF3RTJ2kAM — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) October 23, 2024

Elizabeth Francis, the oldest living person in the United States, passed away peacefully on Tuesday night at the age of 115. She was born in 1909 and died on October 22, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Her granddaughter and caregiver, 69-year-old Ethel Harrison, said Francis was surrounded by family at the time of her death.

Harrison described her grandmother as a person who loved people and had a strong faith. “She loved the Lord. Her faith was extremely strong,” Harrison said.

“She was always jolly, asking ‘how you doing?’ That was just her personality. And she would always say, treat people like you want to be treated. And that was her motto.”

At the time of her death, Francis was the third-oldest person in the world, according to a global database of the world’s oldest individuals.

She was known as a “supercentenarian,” a term for people who have reached 110 or older. Despite her age, Francis often expressed feeling young at heart. “I’m very, very young.

Look at me, I’m like a little young chicken,” she said during her 114th birthday. Her secret to longevity included abstaining from alcohol and smoking, though she enjoyed eating a variety of foods. Harrison mentioned that her grandmother always grew her own vegetables and preferred home-cooked meals over fast food.

“Whenever you went to her house, I don’t care what day of the week it was, she was cooking.

Just how she took care of her body and things like that,” Harrison said. Francis’ 96-year-old daughter, Dorothy Williams, remarked on her mother’s long life during a previous interview. “It’s hard to believe that my mom had turned 114 before, it’s a blessing,” Williams said.

“She has been a wonderful mother and grandmother to all of us. She has been our backbone.”

Elizabeth Francis will be remembered for her remarkable longevity and the loving legacy she left behind. Julia Hawkins, who took up running after her 100th birthday and set world records in the 100-meter dash, died on Tuesday in Baton Rouge, La.

She was 108. Her death, in an assisted living center, was confirmed by her daughter Margaret Matens, who said that her mother had arranged to donate her body to the Pennington Biomedical Research Center at Louisiana State University, which is studying longevity. Hawkins was a force on the track, with her trademark flower tucked behind her ear and her arms driving behind her as she shuffled up her lane.

She drew loud cheers from fans, who nicknamed her “Hurricane,” and frequent autograph requests. Beloved by senior runners for her quick legs and her even quicker wit, Hawkins credited her children with introducing her to running. Her sons signed her up for her first track-and-field event, a 50-meter dash, in 2016.

Even though she had never competed on a track, Hawkins said that her children wanted to see how fast she could sprint. Her inexperience did not show. She ran 50 meters at the Louisiana Senior Olympic Games, winning first place in her age group by default, as she was the only competitor over 100.