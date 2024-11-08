Elon Musk ranks 19th globally in Diablo 4

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has achieved a surprising new accolade: he’s among the world’s top 20 players in Diablo 4, a popular action role-playing game. Musk shared this detail during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast. His ranking, reportedly number 19, puts him among the elite players of Diablo 4, which has attracted over six million players worldwide since its release.

Notably, he’s one of only two Americans to crack the top 20 leaderboard. “The top 20… even the top 100, is totally dominated by China, and a little bit of Korea and then Taiwan.

There are only two Americans in the top 20. The rest are from Asia,” Musk explained. When asked to reveal his handle, Musk said, “Well, they actually listed me with my actual name on the list.”

He also elaborated on the stress-relieving benefits of gaming, saying that playing a video game can calm him down.

“If I play a video game on extreme difficulty, then I have to concentrate fully on the game. And it has a calming effect,” he noted. Diablo 4, developed by Blizzard Entertainment and released in 2023, is an action role-playing game that expands on the popular Diablo franchise.

Musk’s gaming commitment questioned

Known for its dark fantasy theme and fast-paced combat, the game immerses players in the world of Sanctuary, where they confront the demonic forces led by Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred. The game offers players five character classes—Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid, and Necromancer—each with unique abilities.

Players earn stronger gear by taking on increasingly difficult enemies in dungeons, making it a demanding game that requires significant time to master. Unlike its predecessors, Diablo 4 features an open-world format with five distinct regions for players to explore freely. This shift has added depth and exploration opportunities, which may have contributed to Musk’s evident interest in the game.

Musk’s achievement has stirred debate on social media, with many questioning how he finds the time for gaming alongside running multiple companies. One post on X, the platform Musk owns, highlighted the dedication required to reach this ranking. “Elon Musk, who has 11 kids, has played so many hours of Diablo 4 in the last month that he is the 19th-ranked player in the world,” the post read, noting that achieving a high rank in Diablo 4’s toughest dungeon, Pit 150, likely involves “dozens or hundreds of hours of grinding.”

This revelation has sparked varied reactions online.

Some fans marveled at his commitment, while others speculated that he might have hired help. “I genuinely don’t understand how he does that,” commented one user, voicing disbelief that Musk could manage this feat without assistance. Another questioned if Musk might have “paid someone to grind his character up,” suggesting he could be outsourcing the gaming hours needed to maintain his position.

As Musk’s Diablo 4 ranking continues to be a topic of discussion, it remains to be seen how long he’ll maintain his top 20 status—or if he’ll advance even further.