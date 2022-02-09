Employee Benefits Marketing – 10 Easy Steps

Every year, businesses look for new and innovative methods to accomplish employee benefits marketing programs. These programs have become crucial in an era when people are comparing their workplace benefits to those available elsewhere. Now, more than ever, businesses must prioritize employee benefits marketing.

Without substantial participation in group health care, companies cannot offer the cost savings that are projected. And in the current job market, many employees are leaving in search of higher pay and better benefits. Therefore, in order to attract and keep their best employees, businesses must improve their employee benefits marketing.

Premiums for employee benefits are on the rise and many employers now exclusively offer high deductible health care plans. While these plans have modest premiums, the annual deductibles are $4,000 or higher per member. It can be difficult to persuade employees to join this type of plan without considerable marketing to demonstrate its worth.

Here are some methods for improving employee benefits marketing results, while raising employee awareness and perceived value of benefits. Use as many as you can to prevent your employees from looking for perks elsewhere.

1. Make employee benefits a part of the overall compensation package.

Benefits are often kept separate from other kinds of payment. However, this does not give the employee the full impact of the compensation package. By including benefits along with competitive wages and other incentives, it will raise their perceived value.

2. Create marketing materials that are relevant to employees’ needs.

Smart marketing specialists will always address the “why” of offerings to increase the possibility of conversion and sales. When presenting employee perks to employees and candidates, use the same strategy. Addressing individual needs in benefits marketing materials may assist them in making the decision to enroll.

3. Create a marketing strategy that encompasses all media formats.

In a world rich in multimedia, more employees are looking for information about their benefits in a mobile format. It is critical to select the appropriate channel when communicating employee benefits. In addition, use clear messaging to encourage them to enroll and use these benefits.

4. Communicate a positive message about the use of benefits.

Most people find the prospect of going through an employee benefit plan unappealing. The idea of looking at the documentation and deciding which coverage to accept is not something they look forward to. Therefore, it’s important to be as upbeat as possible when marketing benefits.

Make the process more rewarding with benefit choices that provide employees more autonomy over their health care, finances, and lives.

5. As part of marketing campaigns, share employee success stories.

Allowing employees to share testimonials is a fantastic method to improve the positive nature of employee benefits marketing. This might be as simple as a written account of how they used benefits to meet a specific need. Or, it might be a more detailed video of their story.

When creating testimonials, don’t worry about perfection. Simply encourage employees to be truthful and keep it natural.

6. Don’t limit yourself to employee benefits information.

The typical explanation of benefits sheet includes all advantages. However, you may also want to share something more meaningful. Start with a benefit program orientation and create a directory of healthcare centers for easy reference.

Additionally, you can use a presentation to teach employees about the benefits your company offers. Do this each year before open enrollment and during new hire onboarding meetings. Another option is distributing magnets with contact information for the benefit administrators.

7. Enlist the help of benefits plan administrators.

The majority of plan administrators have access to a wealth of marketing materials that can complement your present efforts. There are numerous items you can provide your staff, like flyers, corporate swagger, or a host of other things. Take it one step further and invite your employee benefits representative to an annual health and wellness expo.

8. Analyze employee benefit usage on a regular basis.

All employee benefits plan managers should evaluate the utilization of benefits. This should be implemented as a normal procedure to check benefits usage as it pertains to employees. Some benefits may not be worth offering if employees don’t make use of them.

At the start of each year, conduct a survey to determine which benefits are most used and which are not. Then remove the items that are no longer in use and replace them with something more appropriate.

9. Empower employees to serve as brand and benefits ambassadors.

It’s important to get the entire workforce enthused about benefits every year, especially before open enrollment periods. Therefore, assemble a group of brand ambassadors who can discuss their experiences with the benefits. They might talk about how claims were handled or offer information about local health care facilities.

In addition, they can share information about the discounts your company offers. Ask them to urge their colleagues to join in this year’s enrollment. They can even share stories about how generous your firm is on corporate review sites.

10. Make benefits marketing an all-year effort.

Employee benefits marketing isn’t something that should be done on a sporadic basis. Companies known for treating their employees well earn that reputation by marketing and promoting their benefits throughout the year.

Start by creating a salary statement that employees can view and download at any time. In addition, remind employees to contact HR if they have any questions or require assistance with their benefits.

Prioritizing employee benefits marketing will elevate the perceived value of benefits, and keep your best employees from looking elsewhere. Implementing these measures might help your business stand out as a compensation and benefits leader.

Image Credit: Fauxels; Pexels; Thank you!