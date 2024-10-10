Erie County becomes election bellwether

Erie County, Pennsylvania, is a central focus this election cycle, with its voting patterns historically predicting presidential election outcomes. Both Democrats and Republicans are zeroing in on this battleground within the battleground state. In April, Erie resident Bekah Mook was undecided regarding the presidential election, wary of another Trump term but concerned about Biden’s age.

Now, with just over a month until Election Day, Mook, 34, is fully behind Kamala Harris. “There’s not one percentage of Trump in there,” Mook said. The change at the top of the Democratic ticket to Harris has galvanized voters like Mook, who were previously dissatisfied with their choices.

The demographics of Erie County mirror those of Pennsylvania, with its Democratic city center, conservative rural areas, and ideologically mixed suburbs. Driving through the neighborhoods, one sees a visual cacophony of campaign signs reflecting a highly divided electorate. Erie County Democratic Chairperson Sam Talarico notes a surge in volunteerism with Harris at the helm.

“We had 60 people on our volunteer list before Biden dropped out. Now we have 310,” Talarico said, attributing the uptick to concerns over Biden’s age. Younger voters, in particular, are more energized by Harris’s candidacy.

Republican Chairperson Tom Eddy acknowledges the Democrats’ renewed energy but emphasizes that Republican enthusiasm remains strong.

Erie County’s electoral significance

Efforts are being made to narrow the gap in mail-in ballots, where Democrats have historically dominated.

Across Erie, voters from both sides express concerns about the economy. Democrats also prioritize abortion and protecting democracy, while Republicans point to immigration and border control. Trump supporter Rich Pisano, 82, voices concerns over immigration and repeats unfounded claims about non-citizen voting.

On the other hand, Harris supporter Lacey Buswell, 20, is motivated by reproductive rights and criticizes Trump’s rhetoric as fear-mongering. Undecided voter Mook, now leaning towards Harris, criticizes the GOP’s language, describing it as bullying. Jamie Billige, a Trump supporter, points to the difficulty of raising a family amidst rising costs as a crucial voting factor, along with immigration and crime concerns.

Despite Trump’s legal troubles, supporters like Billige remain undeterred, believing he can ensure safety and economic improvement. In downtown Erie, 38-year-old Robin Williams shares his skepticism, having never voted and questioning whether politicians will fulfill their promises. Councilman Andre Horton highlights the importance of voter turnout in underperforming Democratic districts.

“Turnout, turnout, turnout,” Horton said, stressing the critical impact this could have on the election. Both presidential campaigns are heavily invested in grassroots efforts, with labor unions also mobilizing volunteers. Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Angela Ferritto emphasizes communicating policy impacts over politics to workers.

As Election Day approaches, all eyes remain on Erie County, where slight shifts could determine the outcome of the Harris-Trump contest.