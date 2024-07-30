EU iPhone users gain access to torrenting apps

EU iPhone users can now access torrenting apps, thanks to changes in policy under the new EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This move, aimed at curbing Apple’s app distribution dominance, is a shift from previous restrictive policies. It paves the way for more app availability, significantly impacting iPhone use across the continent.

This policy change enables iOS users to download apps previously non-existent in the App Store, thus eliminating the need for device jailbreaking. Users can now safely download most apps directly from the App Store. It also expands the app market for developers, whose apps may have been previously banned.

Torrenting apps accessible to EU iPhone users

This represents Apple’s adaptability and ushers in more diverse app choices for iOS users.

The alternative app distribution platform AltStore PAL has capitalized on this development by offering a variety of banned torrenting apps. This includes a new torrent client for iOS, a desktop application for managing qBittorrent, a dating-specific networking app, and an app for emulating popular operating systems on iOS. These new additions enable users to directly download and control torrents on their iOS devices, manage torrents from their computers with the qBittorrent desktop app, explore online dating via the new social app, or run different OS environments directly from their iOS devices, all expanding the AltStore PAL platform’s versatility.

UTM SE, an app designed to emulate different operating systems, has now received Apple’s official approval and is available on the App Store. This milestone marks a significant policy shift in Apple, prompted by the new DMA regulations.

iPhone users wishing to utilize the new apps on AltStore PAL must have iOS 17.4 or higher installed and pay an annual subscription fee of €1.50. These apps are the first third-party offerings from AltStore PAL since its inception. For more information about these apps, visit their official website.