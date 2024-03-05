EUR/CHF Rises Despite Low Swiss Inflation, Rate Cut Expected

Analysts report a steady rise in the EUR/CHF currency pair despite less than expected Swiss inflation figures. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) eyes a rate cut following the unsatisfactory Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February.

Lower limit triggers, chiefly 0.9500/0.9470 the previous week, are crucial for short-term support. On the contrary, short-term resistance is spotted above at 0.9650/0.9670. Market participants are keen on potential fallout from the SNB’s probable rate cut.

However, a swift recovery back above 0.9750 may placate the overwhelming bearish tendencies. Also, changes in economic indicators and other macroeconomic sentiments can substantially impact the market. As a precaution, prudent trading decisions and careful risk management are advisable.

The soon-to-be-released Swiss and Euro Zone growth data will likely sway the pair’s direction. Former SNB president, Jordan, suggests a positive path for the EUR/CHF pair, provided 0.9610 is surpassed. It might then drive towards prior highs at 0.9680 and 0.9775.

Other noteworthy currency pairs include the EUR/USD’s steady positive trend influenced by an uptick in Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence. The GBP/USD pair is also fairing well amid a weaker US dollar. Similarly, the AUD/USD pair advanced above the 0.7250 mark while the USD/JPY pair and USD/CAD pair navigate through consolidative phases.

In crypto news, a significant altcoin stays above the critical $0.60 mark due to progress in a key legal case. Industry experts anticipate this progress could spur broader recognition and grow this cryptocurrency’s overall value.

The upcoming week holds prime importance for the US, with expected job data and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Expected job announcements and a possible shift focus towards improving wage growth and working conditions can potentially affect global economic dynamics.