Evacuations begin as Hurricane Milton approaches

#USF update on Hurricane Milton: All campuses will be closed on Mon. 10/7. Business operations will continue remotely and classes will only be delivered asynchronously. All classes are canceled and all campuses will be closed on Tue. 10/8 and Wed. 10/9.https://t.co/Ij35eV6knK — University of South Florida (@USouthFlorida) October 6, 2024

Hurricane Milton strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane on Monday as Florida prepares for what could be its biggest evacuation in seven years. The National Hurricane Center reported that Milton will likely be a major hurricane before it hits the storm-ravaged Florida coast, most likely on Wednesday. Milton is churning with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico.

#Milton has rapidly intensified and is now a major #hurricane with max winds of 120 mph – the 4th of the 2024 Atlantic season (Beryl, Helene, Kirk). 8 other years in satellite era (1966-onwards) have had 4+ Atlantic majors by 7 Oct: 1995, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2017, 2021. pic.twitter.com/exAadr0djW — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 7, 2024

Storm surge and hurricane watches have been issued for parts of Florida, along with a hurricane warning for the Mexican coast. Forecast models suggest that Milton could make landfall in the Tampa and Orlando areas and remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida into the Atlantic Ocean. This comes less than two weeks after another major storm caused catastrophic damage in the region, resulting in a death toll of at least 230 people.

About 7 million people were urged to evacuate Florida in 2017 when Hurricane Irma bore down on the state. Florida is staging emergency fuel for gas vehicles and charging stations for electric vehicles along evacuation routes.

#Milton is now a #hurricane – the 9th of the 2024 season and the 5th to form since September 25. This is the most Atlantic hurricane formations on record between September 25 – October 6, shattering the old record of 2. pic.twitter.com/ji9Tt9jn79 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 6, 2024

“We are looking at every potential, possible location that can potentially house someone, as what we refer to in emergency management, as a refuge of last resort,” said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned that the state is going to be hit hard. “There’s no scenario where we don’t have major impacts at this point,” he said. DeSantis urged residents to prepare their hurricane preparedness plans.

The Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, FDOT, and FHP are all hands on deck to supplement local debris removal in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Additionally, the Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with local emergency management directors to inform… pic.twitter.com/Ilt5t2lost — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 6, 2024

Florida prepares for Milton evacuation

With Milton achieving hurricane status, this marks the first time the Atlantic has had three simultaneous hurricanes after September, according to Colorado State University hurricane scientist Phil Klotzbach. The St.

Petersburg-Tampa Bay area is still cleaning up extensive damage from the previous storm, which caused a powerful storm surge and resulted in the deaths of twelve people. DeSantis expanded his state of emergency declaration on Sunday to 51 counties, advising residents to prepare for more power outages and to have a week’s worth of food and water ready. Officials in Tampa have opened all city garages free of charge to residents looking to protect their cars from potential floodwaters.

Schools in Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, have preemptively closed from Monday through Wednesday as Milton approaches. In preparation for the storm, as many as 4,000 National Guard troops are helping state crews remove debris.

“We’re going 24-7 … it’s all hands on deck,” DeSantis said. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell defended the agency’s response to previous storm damage and emphasized that the agency is already preparing for Milton.

Federal disaster assistance has surpassed $137 million since the previous storm struck, one of the largest mobilizations of personnel and resources in recent history. All available state assets are being mobilized to assist with evacuation and recovery efforts ahead of Hurricane Milton’s anticipated landfall.