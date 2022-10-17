How Plume Is Keeping Up with the Evolution of Home Wi-Fi Security

In the age of ubiquitous home Wi-Fi signals, it’s increasingly important to be sure your home network is secured. An unsecured Wi-Fi network can lead to a mountain of headaches for you. However, a little bit of planning can go a long way to prevent Wi-Fi security breaches at home.

And securing your home network goes beyond simply setting up a password these days. Plume is one of the companies leading the way with technology innovations that can help you surf confidently and securely.

There have been significant changes in home router security in the past few years. If you’ve had the same router for five years or you’re still using the router installed with your modem by your service provider, it’s time to shop for new options to improve your network speed and security.

Great Wi-Fi security begins with the router you install in your home. Regardless of whether you have a fiber optic, broadband, or satellite internet connection, an old or subpar router can degrade your Internet speeds and leave your home network vulnerable to attacks. Plume’s adaptive mesh router system is designed to provide responsive, fast Wi-Fi signals throughout your home. It accomplishes this while going the extra mile to keep your data secure.

The Importance of Wi-Fi Security for Your Home Network

But wait, you might be saying, my router is secure. I’ve protected it with a password. Isn’t that the biggest threat to my home network? Well… yes and no. There are a few threats you should be aware of when it comes to your Wi-Fi, and the neighbors sneaking onto your unsecured network to watch their favorite shows is not at the top of the list.

While you absolutely should make sure your network is protected by a good, complex password that isn’t the name of your pet or something easily guessed or hacked, there’s more to securing your home network than that. So what are the threats?

Hackers can break into your Wi-Fi router without your knowledge and get access to all of the traffic on your home network, even taking over your smart devices and security cameras, if you have them. And there are more subtle threats. For one thing, your Internet Service Provider can monitor your activity online – an unsettling prospect for many users. An app that you use to manage your smart home may make you an unwitting target for hacks.

Older Routers, Possible DNS Vulnerabilities

Through Domain Name Server (DNS) hijacking, you could be re-routed to fake sites designed to harvest your data, all of your internet traffic could be monitored and recorded remotely (including credit card numbers you use to make purchases), or a hacker could install malware on your devices. A hacker could even hijack your smart appliances and route criminal activities through device IP addresses.

Your router can help prevent this kind of attack by making it more difficult for hackers to get in and sneak around your network. Passwords are part of the equation, but real protection begins with the router hardware. Plume’s solutions provide effortless assurance for your home network.

Through their app, Plume puts control of your online device activity into your hands. You have the final say in whether you share your data with the company. This demonstrates that their commitment to customer security takes precedence over lucrative data mining. Plume also offers security solutions for your home network that range from parental controls to flagging potential suspicious or malicious activity to stop hacks swiftly.

How a Router Upgrade Can Protect and Improve Your Wi-Fi

If you have an older router, it could be using an older Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) security protocol. WPA is the oldest protocol. WPA2 was introduced in 2006, and WPA3 in 2018. Consequently, if you obtained your router before 2018, investing in a new one could boost your home security.

WPA is the most easily hacked, and WPA3 is the most advanced option. It even guards against brute force hacks and makes it harder for hackers to reroute your browsing traffic to harvest your private information. WPA3 also boasts the fastest data encryption speeds, so it’s less likely to bog down your surfing. Plume’s SuperPod with Wi-Fi 6 and SuperPod with Wi-Fi 6E routers + extenders support WPA3 security protocols.

Given the rise of the Internet of Things and the increase of smart devices in consumer homes, from cameras to light bulbs to washing machines, mesh Wi-Fi routers are becoming increasingly popular. Mesh routers are pretty much the same as your standard Wi-Fi router. They hook into your modem and broadcast a signal into your house. Still, mesh routers have the advantage of networking together to reflect Wi-Fi throughout your house, even in areas that had poor signal strength.

Some companies that offer mesh routers are taking home security and efficiency the extra mile. The adaptive mesh routers developed by Plume don’t simply project your Wi-Fi signal throughout your home. The Homepass network, while offering the most advanced security features, also allows you to set up a home interface to manage your devices, and smart technology monitors and adapts to your use volume over time so that your Internet stays fast, without hiccups.

Five General Tips for Ensuring Your Home Network Stays Secure

Plume can help give you the peace of mind that comes with a secure network that is working for your benefit. However, it’s smart to continue to keep up with home security over time. Once you have done an audit of your home Wi-Fi use and capabilities and possibly upgraded to the most secure technology, there are some steps you can take to ensure that your home network continues to stay secure and protected. Here are five steps you can take to tighten up your home Wi-Fi security.

1. Perform regular checkups.

After you’ve got your Wi-Fi secured, it’s important to remember that technology is constantly changing, and hackers are always coming up with new tricks. Keep yourself updated on the latest security news and advances, and set a date on your calendar to change your Wi-Fi network password and check to make sure it’s still up to snuff.

2. Change your router’s admin password.

You know the importance of keeping your Wi-Fi network password secure. However, have you taken the time to change your router password from the generic “admin” programmed out of the box? Upgrading your router to the latest security options and making a complex network password would be futile if someone could simply bypass those by accessing your router through its IP address and logging in as an admin.

3. Keep up with hardware maintenance.

This is one item to add to your semi-annual security audit checklist. Just like your laptop updates, your router may require occasional firmware updates to prevent bugs and incorporate security upgrades. After a couple of years, investigate whether your router itself should be replaced with a newer model. And, of course, always keep your personal devices updated to keep them secure and functioning properly.

4. Use a guest network for visitors.

When friends or family visit your home, it’s likely they’ll ask for your Wi-Fi password at some point to check a critical work email or check for dining options on their device. It’s smart to utilize your router’s option to set up a guest network if it has one. This should allow you to provide access to your Wi-Fi without giving guests access to the main signal. This also helps keep their devices corralled and less likely to introduce viruses or hacks – even unwitting ones.

5. Disable remote router access, and consider pulling the plug when you’re away.

Many routers come with an option that allows you to access them remotely. This can also leave your router vulnerable to attacks. It’s a good idea to disable this feature soon after setting up your router. You may also consider unplugging your Wi-Fi router from the modem (or power) when you leave your house for any length of time, especially on vacation. Hackers can’t access anything you’ve shut off right?

With a little thought and planning, you can ensure that your home Wi-Fi network stays secure. Keep up with news about security updates and router technology. Check in with your setup occasionally. Make sure you’ve optimized it for everyone’s safety.