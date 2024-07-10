Exodus develops seamless digital currency wallet integration

Exodus Movement, a pioneer in self-custodial digital currency wallets, is developing a feature for the seamless integration of the Exodus wallet into various applications. This innovative move aims to afford users the flexibility and convenience they require when managing their digital currencies without having to jump between platforms.

Announced in July, Exodus is creating a new tool that constructs and funds an in-app wallet on any platform, streamlining the use of Web3 and decentralized applications (DApps). This tool eliminates the traditionally complex steps associated with the use of Web3 and DApps, which significantly simplifies their use, regardless of users’ level of understanding of cryptocurrency.

The novel tool stands out with its easy setup process. No longer is there a need for seed phrases, browser extensions or email confirmations. Exodus’s CEO, JP Richardson, says users can create their wallet, or ‘Passkey’, with a click and then add it to any application within 10 minutes simply by installing a few lines of code.

Exodus’s easier digital wallet integration

This move is expected to significantly simplify digital currency management for new users and those without technical backgrounds.

The new product boasts a safety feature that uses Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology, distributing control over private keys among various parties. The tool also supports self-custody and can set spending limits. It is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Bitcoin, and Solana, which allows users to interact with a diverse range of blockchain ecosystems and DApps.

Exodus has opened a waitlist for this groundbreaking tool, allowing early adopters to register and test the new wallet. The company is calling on anyone interested in their upcoming product release to sign up.

Launched in 2016, Exodus has received significant recognition for its self-custodial digital currency wallet, which is a multi-chain wallet compatible with over 50 cryptocurrency networks. The company also went public in 2021, cementing its position in the digital currency sector and boosting brand awareness.