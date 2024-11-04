Faa approves new electric flying taxis

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has taken a significant step forward in the development of electric flying taxis by approving a new aircraft category called “powered lift.” This marks the first new category of civilian aircraft since helicopters were introduced in the 1940s. Archer Aviation, based in San Jose, California, is testing its Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft named Midnight. This innovative aircraft takes off and lands like a helicopter but flies like a plane, aiming to turn hour-long road commutes into ten-minute flights.

Chief Technology Officer Tom Muniz said, “It’s getting really close to the point where people are going to be able to come fly on this and make it part of their everyday lives.” Archer Aviation employs around 900 people, most of whom are in the Bay Area. The air taxi takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter but flies horizontally like a plane, reaching speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. It is powered by six batteries, which can charge between flights in about ten minutes.

The aircraft has twelve propellers, making it safer if one fails, and is much quieter than a helicopter. The Midnight air taxi has room for four passengers and their carry-on bags. Future pilots are trained using a life-size simulator at the San Jose facility.

Archer Aviation plans to build five landing sites around the Bay Area, including one over the water in South San Francisco’s Oyster Point, and others in Oakland, San Jose, Livermore, and Napa. Passengers might book flights via rideshare platforms or services through companies like United Airlines, which has already ordered 200 Midnight air taxis for its fleet. The U.S. Air Force is also testing the aircraft.

Test flights are currently being conducted at Archer Aviation’s facility in Salinas, near Monterey.

New category for electric aircraft

While it currently takes over an hour to drive from San Jose to South San Francisco, Midnight could complete the trip in just ten minutes.

Muniz noted that the aircraft is expected to start flying outside the U.S. by the end of 2025, with Bay Area flights commencing sometime after obtaining necessary FAA approvals. The development of electric flying taxis marks a significant advancement in the future of urban transportation, promising quicker and quieter commutes. The FAA’s recognition of air taxis as a new category of aircraft paves the way for their commercial operation in the U.S.

Around 150 companies worldwide have been developing air taxi technology for about a decade.

Joby Aviation, another California-based company, has designed an air taxi with six electric motors and propellers capable of tilting to maneuver in tight spaces and reaching speeds up to 200 mph. Several countries are optimistic about launching air taxi services within the next few years. The U.K.’s Department for Transport outlined the aim to have the first eVTOL taxis over London in about two years.

With progress in regulatory frameworks in the U.S., air taxis could soon arrive in New York and other cities, with trials in major cities worldwide expected to follow. The FAA’s Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) for powered-lift pilot training and operations, signed on October 22, 2024, creates the necessary regulatory framework for commercial eVTOL operations. The final SFAR has been praised for its practical approach, allowing for a combination of full flight simulator sessions and solo flights for pilot training in single-pilot station eVTOLs.

It also eases requirements on cross-country flight training, fuel reserves, and minimum altitudes. As eVTOL developers move through the aircraft certification process, careful attention to the nuances of the new regulation will be crucial. The development of electric flying taxis represents a significant step forward in the future of urban transportation, promising quicker and quieter commutes for people around the world.