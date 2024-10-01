Fire at Conyers chemical plant prompts evacuations

From LeeAnna “James we are on I-20 in Conyers, GA. BioLabs is on fire right now.” pic.twitter.com/31dpjz4HIM — James Spann (@spann) September 29, 2024

A fire broke out at the BioLab chemical facility in Conyers, Georgia on Sunday, leading to a massive evacuation of about 17,000 people. The incident caused a colossal wall of smoke that was visible from miles away, including from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, approximately 30 miles from the plant. According to Fire Chief Marian McDaniel, the fire started on the roof of the plant, causing the sprinkler system to mix with a water-reactive chemical.

This led to the incident and the subsequent collapse of the roof and walls of the facility. McDaniel stated, “Now we are just trying to mitigate the debris so we can offload the product.”

Terrifying footage from burning biolab in Conyers, Georgia shows huge plume of smoke as inferno sparks massive evacuations https://t.co/1xhgZhsAjr pic.twitter.com/yw23tdFmsd — Evan Kirstel #B2B #TechFluencer (@EvanKirstel) September 29, 2024

Rockdale County authorities have extended the shelter-in-place order for all residents indefinitely.

.@RockdaleGov just updated and said winds are moving South. SHELTER IN PLACE for:

WEST AVE.

MCDANIEL MILL

PARKER ROAD https://t.co/cGAKPRYhFm — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 29, 2024

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) have detected harmful chlorine irritants in the air emitting from the BioLab site.

A look at the fire in Conyers just after 3PM. I-20 remains closed. https://t.co/jx18N8rJ9T pic.twitter.com/CaNVIPldpt — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 29, 2024

County officials advised in a news release, “In the best interest and safety of the public and all citizens, it is recommended that businesses close operations until shelter-in-place is lifted.”

Residents in the area have been advised to turn off their air conditioning and keep windows and doors shut. The exact chemicals involved in the fire are still being determined, and the EPA will continue sampling the plume to understand its contents. Interstate 20 remains closed in both directions from Turner Hill Road to Almon Road due to the unpredictable path and direction of the airborne irritants.

Chemical plant fire prompts evacuations

Several road closures have also been implemented in the surrounding areas. This is the third time in seven years that a fire has ignited at the BioLab plant.

In September 2020, another incident involved a chemical reaction and decomposition, leading to the release of hazardous chemicals and exposure of facility personnel and firefighters to dangerous fumes. BioLab has emphasized community safety and noted that all employees have been accounted for with no injuries reported. The company is cooperating with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation.

Interim evacuation sites have been established at Lucious Sanders Recreation Center in Lithonia, Bert Adams Boy Scout Camp in Covington, and Wolverine Gym in Newton County. Local hospitals are on alert and will provide guidance for those affected by the incident. As of Monday morning, no plan is in place for residents unable to return to their homes by the evening.

County officials will update the public via social media channels once the EPA determines the threat level to the community. The duration of the impact will depend on shifts in the plume and the EPA’s findings.