Firefighters struggle to contain Jennings Creek wildfire

Wildfires continued to rage in northern New Jersey and New York on Tuesday. One person died and thousands of acres burned. Despite some rain on Sunday night, firefighters struggled to control the Jennings Creek Wildfire.

From Ellenville to East Hampton, firefighters and first responders from across the state have come together to battle the wildfires in Orange and Ulster counties. Thank you for keeping New Yorkers safe. pic.twitter.com/pD5VMo7LEY — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 12, 2024

It is a 3,500-acre blaze still burning between Passaic County, New Jersey, and Orange County, New York. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire was about 20% contained. New York Governor Kathy Hochul noted it was the largest fire on record in New York since 2008.

New York is currently managing its largest wildfire since 2008. Teams from across the state are working tirelessly and together to put the blaze out. “Gratitude” doesn’t begin to describe how we’re feeling for these courageous frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/YAclKnHCND — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 12, 2024

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Dry spells have made all forested areas prone to wildfires. This is rare in North Jersey and southern New York.

With wildfires roaring through New Jersey as the state grapples with the driest conditions on record since at least 1865, Walter Nugent, chair of the NJCU Fire Science department, is cited as a subject matter expert by the @nypost. 🔖 Read the story: https://t.co/RIxj97xoFz — New Jersey City University (@NJCUniversity) November 12, 2024

A wildfire also broke out over the weekend in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. The FDNY is still investigating its origins. “We have not seen anything of this scale,” Governor Hochul said in an interview on News 12 on Monday.

Wildfires are putting city and state Parks workers at risk. 18 y/o Dariel Vasquez should still be with us. His service will be remembered. Damage from climate emergencies is lasting. We need to do more to protect our planet, parks, and frontline workers.https://t.co/q3POUsFlhZ — Shekar Krishnan (@voteshekar) November 11, 2024

“We have tapped into every asset we could possibly think of.”

The fire killed 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez. He was a recent Ramapo High School graduate. He was working alongside firefighters as an employee of the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department.

Efforts continue despite challenging conditions

Officials stated that a falling tree struck him. A fundraising campaign for Vasquez’s family had raised more than $70,000 by Tuesday morning.

“Dariel was a young man full of promise, hope, and dedication. Born into a family known for community service, Dariel embraced this legacy wholeheartedly,” the campaign post read. Vasquez had been captain of his high school baseball team.

He was planning to start college in January. “It’s great how the community has come together to help us out,” said Vasquez’s cousin, Anthony Vasquez. He indicated the strong support from their community despite the family’s overwhelming grief.

Tuesday’s gusty weather made the fire conditions worse. A red flag warning was once again in effect for much of the region including northeastern New Jersey. The National Weather Service warned residents against outdoor burning.

They urged the proper extinguishment of cigarettes or other potential ignition sources. Despite ongoing fires, air quality in the metro region remained a concern. New York City remained under a burn ban on Tuesday.

No rain is forecasted for the rest of the week. Following the Prospect Park fire, Mayor Eric Adams banned grilling in local parks.