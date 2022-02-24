Food Industry Technology – 5 Amazing Innovations

Many people believe technology is taking over the world, and they may be correct to a certain extent. Food industry technology is having a powerful impact on both how food is produced and what we eat.

Here are five instances in which technology has an impact on the food you eat:

Food Industry Technology and GMOs

Even though GMOs are relatively new, this food industry technology has been around for quite some time. In 1994, scientists created the world’s first genetically modified creature. Additionally, goods derived from genetically modified organisms have been available since 1997.

It boils down to this: scientists modify specific crops to make them resistant to pests and herbicides. Scientists also have the potential to improve the nutritional value of the crop itself through genetic engineering. As a result, when you bite into a carrot, you’re receiving significantly more nourishment than you would have previously.

GMO crops are now being engineered to grow in environments that are different from their original environments. This, therefore, has the potential to alleviate food shortages in many countries.

Precision Agriculture – Food Industry Technology on the Farm

Precision agriculture, also known as satellite farming, is a method that involves the use of GPS tracking systems. The technology also uses satellite imaging to keep track of weather patterns. This process allows farmers to modify their crop yields and soil levels and increases efficiency.

To alleviate food shortages, it is critical to use the full potential of a given area. In addition, it’s important to maximize food yields. This food industry technology gives the farmer the information needed to plant on land that will produce the greatest amount.

Data Analysis Technology

Data analytics is used in the food business as well as other industries. The analysis of massive amounts of data regarding specific foods is crucial. In addition, the identification of relationships and trends allows authorities to identify which foods are genuinely beneficial to human nutrition.

This can even impact the FDA. In some cases, they’ve updated protocols regarding certain foods in light of new information about their impact on human bodies.

Food Industry Technology That Reduces Waste

A significant amount of food is wasted in the United States, usually due to unpurchased produce or tossed leftovers. Some companies have begun to fight this problem, taking food waste and turning it into cosmetics that are then sold. This gives a purpose to the food that would otherwise have been at the bottom of the dumpster.

3D Printing – Amazing New Food Industry Technology

It may seem bizarre to think about edible food coming out of an electronic printer. However, it does exist.

One business has already achieved success producing candy using pure sugar and a 3D printer. They are working with Hershey’s to create chocolate with 3D printing.

Thanks to this novel invention, it may even be possible to produce meatless meat. This would meet the human demand for protein while simultaneously reducing the number of cattle slaughtered. In addition, it would limit carbon dioxide emissions by the meat industry.

One product, Foodini, is already available to consumers in their homes. You can even create 3D-printed pizzas, desserts, and burgers using this technology! Of course, you’ll have to combine all the ingredients in a blender before you do.

That’s Not All

There will be many more technologies developed that will have an impact on the food industry in the future. As food industry technology becomes smarter and more advanced, so does our connection with food. This is a good thing!

Technology has the potential to educate us on how to advance without endangering our environment. Additionally, it can give us hope that one day we will solve the problem of world hunger.

Food industry technology is changing not only what we eat, but how we think about food. As we learn more, the hope is that better nutrition and better health will be the outcomes.

Image Credit: ThisIsEngineering; Pexels; Thank you!