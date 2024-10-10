Forge Falcons bring spookiness to Halo

The Forge Falcons have brought a spooky twist to Halo Infinite with the launch of Operation: Haloween. This new season introduces the “Survive the Undead” playlist, featuring three haunting maps created by the dedicated team of Forgers, Scripters, and Graphic Designers. Players can immerse themselves in an endless horde mode, standing their ground against waves of enemies in claustrophobic, close-quarters battlegrounds like Night of the Undead and Countdown of the Dead.

Installation of the Dead offers a more open outdoor environment by a Forerunner installation, providing players with more freedom to move around while still maintaining the eerie atmosphere. Inspired by Call of Duty Zombies, Survive the Undead offers unique features such as a random weapon box, a weapon upgrade machine, and immersive voice lines.

Haloween thrills in Halo Infinite

The mode has been enhanced with distance-based navigation markers and in-game music to elevate the terror. The maps employ heavy atmospheric fog and dark environments to create a horror-game ambiance, seamlessly blending visual aesthetics and gameplay performance. Players are encouraged to look out for hidden Easter eggs scattered across the maps for an added layer of fun.

Celebrate Haloween with a free new Operation Pass featuring the Spartanstein armor set, with premium options available for those looking to enhance their experience. The Forge Falcons have more exciting updates in store, which will be revealed in the next Community Corner issue. Operation: Haloween is available now until November 5, 2024, giving players plenty of time to dive into the spooky festivities and enjoy the survival challenges that await in Halo Infinite.