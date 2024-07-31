Former Liberian Finance Minister, Samuel Tweah, along with several other officials of the Weah-Taylor administration, face accusations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized disbursement of resources.

Allegedly, these infractions include misappropriation and ambiguous spending of government funds shown in the national budget.

Opposition parties, civil society groups, and international partners have raised concerns about escalating corruption and poor economic governance under Tweah’s leadership.

Public fund embezzlement and misuse have resulted in hardship for many Liberians, leading to inflation and increased cost of living.

Despite serious accusations, Samuel Tweah and his fellow officials have so far faced no legal consequences.

The damaging allegations point to a larger issue of systematic corruption within Liberian politics, garnering international attention and putting Liberia’s economic standing under scrutiny.

This situation highlights the need for immediate reforms, robust anti-corruption measures, and increased accountability measures to restore public trust and stabilize Liberia’s economy.

Among the accused officials are notable figures such as former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh and ex-Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency, Stanley Ford.

These officials have been arrested due to failure to comply with bond conditions related to the economic sabotage charges.

Addressing alleged misconduct in Liberian finance

Following a comprehensive trial, they have been found guilty and sentenced to several years in prison.

Public reaction to these arrests has ignited calls for more stringent policies to prevent similar corruption incidents in the future.

Rumors circulate of Tweah possibly seeking refuge in neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire while the whereabouts of Ford remain unknown.

Tweah has fervently denied the charges, labelled the arrests a “witch hunt”, and pointed out corruption allegations against the current ruling Unity Party.

He also criticized the Unity Party-led administration for ignoring audit reports highlighting financial misconduct within the country’s treasury.

Despite coming under fire, Tweah appears confident about his defense in court, convinced that he will weather this “witch-hunt” and emerge stronger, while his critics will be discredited.