Former NY advisor indicted for unlicensed China representation

Linda Sun, a seasoned advisor to two New York governors, has been indicted on charges of allegedly acting as an unauthorized representative of China. Sun’s longstanding state roles have been scrutinized, with prosecutors suggesting she manipulated these positions to further Beijing’s interests, a service for which she ostensibly received millions in return.

Some of the significant roles Sun held include being the assistant chief of staff for Governor Kathy Hochul and the second position in the diversity office under ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo. Authorities arrested Sun in the $4 million Long Island home she shared with her husband, Chris Hu.

The allegations against Sun weigh heavily, as she’s accused of operating under Chinese officials’ directives to limit Taiwan’s government representatives’ access to the governor’s office.

Indictment for illicit China ties under scrutiny

Not only did this affect New York’s international relations, but it also created major hurdles for Taiwanese diplomats. Prosecutors contend Sun masterfully molded New York’s policies to mirror Chinese ideologies.

The indictment also suggests that her actions indirectly funded hers and her husband’s lavish lifestyle via his business engagements in China, featuring a multimillion-dollar home, a $1.9 million condominium in Hawaii, not to mention luxury vehicles, including a presumptive 2024 Ferrari.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace expressed deep concerns over these accusations, stating that they could mean the Chinese authorities have been influencing New York’s state government for nearly a decade. Meanwhile, enriching the Sun’s family. He called for a comprehensive investigation to shed light on this matter, citing it as a major national security risk and an ethical issue of corruption.

The Sun case forms part of a larger mission by the Justice Department to uncover hidden Chinese government operatives within the U.S. Sun, a state employee for 15 years, last served as the deputy commissioner for strategic business development at the New York Department of Labor until she resigned in March 2023 after the alleged misconduct was discovered.