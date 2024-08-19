Fortnite returns to EU iPhone apps following new legislation

Fortnite, a widely beloved video game, has made its reappearance as an iPhone app in the European Union after disappearing for four years. The reopening is due to fresh EU legislation forcing Apple to welcome third-party app stores. Adjusting its policies to the latest laws, Apple made Fortnite, created by Epic Games, a significant beneficiary, allowing it to adopt alternative payment gateways on the platform, thereby avoiding the standard 30% fee Apple charges.

After being banned from the App Store in 2020, EU users shifted to different app stores, among which is the novel Epic Games Store, facilitating Google Android users for the first time. Noteworthy, the Epic Games Store offered exclusive game deals and discounts, strengthening its allure to gamers. This strategy led to a surprising growth in the store’s user base in the EU, with its popularity rising among Google Android device users.

Epic Games voiced concerns about the installation experiences provided by Apple and Google, criticizing them as problematic due to complex settings and manifold steps. Meanwhile, Apple argues that the new EU guidelines have resulted in advantageous changes for developers while ensuring user privacy, security, and smooth downloads.

Interestingly, Fortnite has staged its comeback parallel to the launch of a new game season.

Fortnite’s EU comeback due to new legislation

It is currently only accessible as an iPhone application within the EU due to the ‘Digital Markets Act’, a new EU regulation, but this restriction is not global.

Apple justifies its app distribution policy through its App Store, charging a 30% commission on in-app purchases, based on security reasons. However, Google chooses to grant Android users direct Fortnite downloads from Epic Games’ platform. Despite policy divergence, both tech giants continue to face controversies and legal challenges, thus influencing the app distribution landscape.

After Epic Games suspended commission payments in 2020, Fortnite was excluded from both Apple and Google’s app stores. Although the game allows free play, it makes profit through in-app purchases. Players on an iPhone can only access Fortnite via a browser, but expectations are high for the game to switch back to a downloadable format by the end of 2025.

From Epic Games’ CEO’s point of view, this recent progress is beneficial for developers and consumers due to escalated competition and selection. In accordance with this vision, Epic Games has added renowned games like Rocket League Sideswipe and Fall Guys to its app store. This move displays the company’s commitment to enriching and diversifying their offerings, offering players an extended choice in their gaming experience.