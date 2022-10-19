Four Innovative Examples of Collaborative Robots: Why It Is Important

It will take years to integrate robots into our daily lives. However, there are many examples of robots taking up space in today’s world alongside human beings. For example, collaborative robots have been designed to work alongside humans so that the interaction between the two is more natural. Well, we know that most of you must be thinking about the real importance of collaborative robots. Here are 4 examples of collaborative robots so you can understand how they work!

Examples of collaborative robots

The idea of collaborative robots is fairly new, however, there have been many inventions in this particular field. Here are some examples.

1. ABB YUMI

ABB is an ambitious company in the collaborative robot market. In 2015 – they launched their first collaborative robot as part of the YUMI series. However, over the years the company has expanded its horizon and worked on robots to make them more precise and safer for work environments.

This hard work has led to the latest ABB cobot. YUMI has inbuilt collision sensors. Therefore, it can be used alongside human employees in flexible jobs such as packaging and small part assemblies.

2. Aubo I-series

The Aubo – after years of development and research launched its first product in the industry in 2016. The robot known as the Aubo I-series conquered the Asian, as well as the American market with its revolutionary features.

The most remarkable aspect of this collaborative robot is that it is extremely versatile in its modularity. The components of this collaborative robot can be disassembled and reassembled to adapt to different applications. On top of this, the Aubo I- series is also open to several types of coding languages, so anyone can code it how they want to. The company wants people to indulge themselves with the robot and come up with their own applications for the robot.

3. Dobot Magician

The Dobot Magician is an absolute masterpiece and an innovation in the cobot industry. The manufacturers of this cobot were aiming to incorporate robots into several small-scale businesses such as studios and workshops. However, over time, the aim of the manufacturers changed to making the robot accessible for all kinds of functionalities. Therefore, the recent model offers different functions such as 3-D printing drawing and laser engraving.

4. Fanuc CRs

The company Fanuc is particularly known for its long-standing expertise in the robotic industry. After years of research, they came up with their own collaborative robot model in 2015, named as CR series. Due to the unwavering resilience of the company, its first collaborative robot model was extremely popular for a number of reasons. For example, the reliability of these cobots, the customization that they offer, and their versatility. The versatility of the CR series allows the collaborative robots use in different industries which proves to be extremely productive. However, these collaborative robots are not in use to their maximum potential in the market.

Why Are Collaborative Robots Important?

According to a report, around 2.7 million robots are working in different factories around the globe. However, the industry is still not using these collaborative robots to their potential. It is because people are still reluctant to the idea of “robots” playing an active role in different industries. Here is why collaborative robots are important for the highly competitive business industry in the 21st century.

Efficiency

As much as we like to defer, one cannot deny the fact that robots are far more efficient than human beings. But, in a typical robotic assembly setup, if something goes wrong – The whole production has to stop for a human to interfere and fix the problem. However, with the help of collaborative robots, human beings and robots are working side by side. Therefore if there is a problem that needs to be solved, it can be addressed there and then. There are many studies that show that with efficient integration of cobots, they can slash human idle hours during production by a striking 85%.

Investment Return

Yes, collaborative robots are expensive. However, once you have a collaborative robot installed within your industry, your return on investment will be much higher due to the increased production in the industry. Therefore, you will be able to reduce your labor and maintenance costs and earn a bigger profit margin.

There has been a lot of debate on how it will be unfair to human beings to integrate collaborative robots into every industry as it will lead to people losing their jobs. The industry is still new, but the future seems bright – as it is the need of the hour to successfully integrate Cobots into our industries to boost productivity. However, it is equally important for companies to ensure a safe collaboration between cobots and the human workforce.