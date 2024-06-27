Galaxy smartphones introduce hotel key feature

Galaxy smartphones have launched a pioneering feature that will allow users to unlock hotel rooms using near field communication (NFC). The technology, secured with encryption and authentication measures, is embedded in an app, considerably streamlining the hotel registration process.

This advancement is not limited to room access. Android devices can also hold virtual keys to hotel amenities such as gyms or swimming pools, essentially transforming smartphones into all-inclusive passes and improving overall guest convenience. What’s more, the initiative facilitates increased operational efficiency at hotels, allows for easy digital key reassignment in case of loss or theft, and provides valuable customer preference data.

The feature requires activation and room announcement from the hotel to be used. Thereafter, guests can access their rooms merely by holding their phones near the door. NFC or Bluetooth technology is used for this purpose, and some hotels offer manual key overrides in case of tech difficulties. Despite these exciting innovations, the success of the virtual key is still largely dependent on whether the NFC or Bluetooth capabilities of the user’s device are functioning as expected.

This technology debuted at the Clarion Hotel Post in Goeburg, Sweden.

Galaxy phones morph into digital hotel keys

In addition to this, Samsung’s Interpreter Mode is now providing real-time language translation, lending a great boon to travelers in unfamiliar linguistic scenarios. Better communication with hotel staff, as well as a considerably enhanced hospitality experience, are expected as the technology sees wider use.

But the tech doesn’t stop at hotel room doorways. The storing app goes beyond to hold train tickets, membership cards, loyalty cards, office badges and such. NFC taps are shown to facilitate mobile payments and a quick scan of the QR code replaces the need for physical cards. This is truly redefining the realm of convenience, positioning smartphones as the ultimate digital wallets.

This technology, currently incompatible with Android versions 7.0 and older, is also integrating with services like PayPal. It entered Indian terrains recently but rolled out with lesser features, primarily due to the existing regulatory frameworks there. However, an expansion plans in Australia, with the app working collaboratively with major banks, is on the cards. More collaborations with global payment services are reportedly in the works as the app continues to evolve and expand.