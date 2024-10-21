Game Freak confirms August 2024 cyberattack

Game Freak, the developer of the popular Pokémon franchise, has confirmed that it was the victim of a cyberattack in August 2024. The hack resulted in a significant data breach, exposing sensitive information about the company and its upcoming projects. According to Game Freak, the breach exposed the personal information of current, former, and contract employees, including their names and email addresses.

The company has apologized to those affected and is working to contact them individually. In addition to employee information, the leaked data also included game source code, concept art, placeholder assets, and extensive write-ups on the series’ lore. The breach also revealed codenames for future Pokémon titles and the codename for Nintendo’s upcoming console, internally referred to as the “Nintendo Switch 2.”

The leaked data, which is approximately 2TB in volume, has only seen a small portion released so far.

However, the released information has already caused a stir among fans and the gaming community. One of the most notable revelations from the leak is the codename for the 10th generation of the Pokémon series, which is internally referred to as “Nexus.” Reports also suggest that a game called “Pokémon Legends: Z-A” is being developed for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Game Freak confirms data breach

Game Freak has outlined measures to prevent future occurrences and is working to enhance its security protocols. The company has set up a contact point for inquiries from those affected by the leak. Nintendo, which plans to officially announce its next console by the end of the financial year, has not yet commented on the leak or the codename for its upcoming console.

However, the company recently initiated a confidential playtest for Switch Online, which is scheduled to take place between October 23 and November 5. The leak has also sparked interest in a bizarre and disturbing story about Typhlosion, a Fire-type Pokémon from the Gold and Silver games. The leaked story, which is rooted in old Japanese folklore, has captured the attention of fans worldwide and sparked widespread discussion online.

As the gaming community continues to digest the information from the leak, it remains to be seen how it will impact the future of the Pokémon franchise and Nintendo’s upcoming console. Game Freak has promised to keep fans updated as it works to address the breach and prevent future incidents.